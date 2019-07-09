St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle versus moose crash on Sunday near Hoyt Lakes.
GILBERT — The city of Gilbert is seeking a new director to manage the Sherwood Forest Campground next to Lake Ore-Be-Gone, with bids being taken until July 22.
An air quality alert is in effect for the northern third of Minnesota through noon Sunday.
MOUNTAIN IRON — An old-fashioned hog roast Wednesday will “put God’s love in action.”
HIBBING — Bev Moberg has been the coordinator for the Fairview Range Volunteer Services in Hibbing for several years.
EVELETH — The Virginia American Legion team picked up a 6-1 win Friday against area rival Eveleth-Gilbert.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Pineda struck out a season-high nine over six efficient innings, Jason Castro had two hits and three RBIs, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 7-4 on Saturday.
The most iconic image in women's soccer is that of Brandi Chastain, on bended knees on the Rose Bowl turf, clenched fists raised at each side as she roars in celebration after netting the game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup final.
Some members of my family still laugh at me for this one – and I may have told the story before - but one-time years ago, not long after getting my driver’s license, I came across a turtle crossing a rural two-lane at a turtle’s pace and stopped my car, got out, and walked over to the poor f…
CLOQUET — Last Friday, AJ House took his Hornet to Superior, but he broke down and didn’t finish the night.
This week, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bipartisan bill that takes the state’s first steps toward tackling the opioid epidemic ravaging Minnesota, and more acutely Greater Minnesota.
Alas, the 3rd and 4th of July parades have come and gone. Another birthday of our country is past, the marking of another year to live in this nation, with all of its flaws, but still the greatest nation on Earth.
A few years ago, surveys found that increasing numbers of high school graduates needed to take “catch up” classes in college. Some Minnesota community colleges reported that as many as 40% of incoming students were enrolled in remedial courses. The concern was that high schools should have b…
MOUNTAIN IRON — Sit in the cab of United States Steel Corporation's brand new electric shovel at Minntac Mine and you'll know why it's such a big deal.
