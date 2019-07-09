Local News

Adolph Levar

Adolph Levar born of Matt and Marie Levar in Ely, Minnesota on…

Shawn P. Anderson

Shawn P. Anderson 63, passed away June 23rd 2019 at North Colo…

Troy Donald Makela

Troy Donald Makela, 55, of Loretto, entered God’s eternal home…

Susan May Wilson

Rockledge, FL—Susan (Sue) Wilson died Thursday, June 20, 2019,…

Creating new paths to higher ed

A few years ago, surveys found that increasing numbers of high school graduates needed to take “catch up” classes in college. Some Minnesota community colleges reported that as many as 40% of incoming students were enrolled in remedial courses. The concern was that high schools should have b…

