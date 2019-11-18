Area harriers earn All-Conference Honors

Along with girls’ team champion Mesabi East and boys’ team champion Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 15 boys and 15 girls have been named to the 2019 All-Iron Range Conference Cross Country Team.

Those selected to the team are listed below from first place to 15th.

Girls:

Ava Hill, Mesabi East; Alex Wercinski, Virginia; Lydia Skelton, Mesabi East; Natalie Fultz, Eveleth-Gilbert; Ryan Ford, International Falls; Bella Thomas, Mesabi East; Reese Aune, Hibbing; Abbi Hutchinson, International Falls; Lexi Lane, Grand Rapids; Aune Boben, Hibbing; Jorie Anderson, Hibbing; Bailey Herberg, International Falls; Mattison Johnson, Hibbing; Kaitlyn Olson, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Lily Hess, Hibbing.

Boys:

Geno Uhrbom, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Cameron Stocke, Virginia; Spencer Engel, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Greg Peterson, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Andrew Larsen, Eveleth-Gibert; Jake Erickson, International Falls; Taran Howard, Deer River/Northland; Daniel Olson, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Austin Hanson, Grand Rapids; Parker Sivonen, International Falls; Sam Stertz, Grand Rapids; John Kendall, Virginia; Connor Thoennes, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Cody Frey, Mesabi East; Connor Mattschiner, Eveleth-Gilbert.

Players named to 2019 All-Arrowhead Volleyball Team

Area players were recently named to the 2019 All-Arrowhead Conference volleyball team. Listed below are the selections in full.

From Cherry: Kaelynn Kudis, Katie Peterson, Lauren Staples.

From Ely: Brielle Kallberg, Erika Mattson, McKenna Coughlin.

From Eveleth-Gilbert: Emma Westby, Payton Dosan.

From International Falls: Tenneyson Amdahl.

From Littlfork-Big Falls: Destiny Piekarski.

From Mesabi East: Steph Zimmer, Lindsey Baribeau.

From Mountain Iron-Buhl: Morgan Dircks.

From North Woods: Coley Olson.

From Northeast Range: Hannah Reichensperger.

Area athletes named to All-IRC swim team

With the swim season ending, postseason honors are starting to be handed out, including those named to the 2019 All-Iron Range Conference team.

Below are selections for each event.

200 medley relay: Siiri Hakala, So., Mesabi East (backstroke); Emma Herrnesman, So., Grand Rapids (breaststroke); Havyn Pelland, So., International Falls (butterfly); Hannah Nygaard, Sr. Mesabi East (freestyle).

200 freestyle: Meghan Minne, Sr., Hibbing; Hannah Rauzi, Fr., Grand Rapids.

200 individual medley: Sophia Verke, Fr., Grand Rapids; Lydia Skelton, Jr., Mesabi East.

50 freestyle: Elli Jankila, Jr., Eveleth-Gilbert; Elsa Viren, Jr., Grand Rapids.

Diving: Addie Albrecht, So., Grand Rapids; Kailey Fossell, Jr., Mesabi East.

100 butterfly: Carly George, Sr., Eveleth-Gilbert; Rowan Krueger-Barth, So., Grand Rapids.

100 freestyle: Meghan Minne, Sr., Hibbing; Elli Jankila, Jr., Eveleth-Gilbert.

500 freestyle: Grace Brunfelt, Jr., Mesabi East; Elsa Viren, Jr., Grand Rapids.

200 freestyle relay: Natalie Skorich, Sr., Hibbing; Madison St. George, Fr., Hibbing; Elly Nelson, Sr., International Falls; Rose Hansen, Sr., Grand Rapids.

100 backstroke: Emma Williams, So., Mesabi East; Alyssa Jackson, 8th, Grand Rapids.

100 breaststroke: Lauryn Devich, Jr., Virginia; Kylie Meyer, So., Mesabi East.

400 freestyle relay: Mollie Albrecht, Sr., Eveleth-Gilbert; Geli Stenson, Fr., Hibbing; Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Jr., Mesabi East; Chloe Peterson, 8th, Grand Rapids.

All-IRC Volleyball Team named

Listed below are the selections to the 2019 All-Iron Range Conference Volleyball Team.

From Greenway: Mikhara Anderson, Sr., outside hitter; Claire Vekich, Jr., middle/outside hitter; Bri Miller, So., middle hitter.

From Virginia: Kaylee Iverson, Sr., middle hitter; Lexiss Trygg, Jr., middle hitter; Alli Anderson, Sr., setter.

From Chisholm: Abby Thompson, Jr., middle hitter; Jordan Temple, So., setter.

From Mesabi East: Meghan Walker, Sr., outside hitter; Mia Mattfield, Sr., middle hitter.

From Deer River: Olexa O’Hern, Sr., outside hitter.

From Hibbing: Bella Scaia, So., libero.

From International Falls: Tenneyson Amdahl, Sr., outside hitter.

From Eveleth-Gilbert: Emma Westby, Sr., outside hitter.

Honorable mentions to the All-IRC team include are listed below.

From Chisholm: Gabby Walters, Fr.; Tiahna Brayton, Sr.; Kaija Grams, Jr.

From Virginia: Emily Hejny, Sr.; Rian Aune, So.

From Greenway: Lexi Hammer, Fr.; Kaisa Reed, Jr.

From Deer River: Grace Bergland, So.; Antavia Bowstring, So.; Nevaeh Evans, So.

From Eveleth-Gilbert: Ashley Pionk, Sr.; Mikayla Kibbe, Sr.; Payton Dosan, Sr.

From International Falls: Grace Swenson, 8th; Chloe Sullivan, Jr.; Maria Vollom, Sr.

From Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson, Jr.; Bailey Broker, So.; Aysia Skalsky, Jr.

From Mesabi East: Emma Baker, Sr.; Autumn Gregorich, Sr.

