Area harriers earn All-Conference Honors
Along with girls’ team champion Mesabi East and boys’ team champion Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 15 boys and 15 girls have been named to the 2019 All-Iron Range Conference Cross Country Team.
Those selected to the team are listed below from first place to 15th.
Girls:
Ava Hill, Mesabi East; Alex Wercinski, Virginia; Lydia Skelton, Mesabi East; Natalie Fultz, Eveleth-Gilbert; Ryan Ford, International Falls; Bella Thomas, Mesabi East; Reese Aune, Hibbing; Abbi Hutchinson, International Falls; Lexi Lane, Grand Rapids; Aune Boben, Hibbing; Jorie Anderson, Hibbing; Bailey Herberg, International Falls; Mattison Johnson, Hibbing; Kaitlyn Olson, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Lily Hess, Hibbing.
Boys:
Geno Uhrbom, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Cameron Stocke, Virginia; Spencer Engel, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Greg Peterson, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Andrew Larsen, Eveleth-Gibert; Jake Erickson, International Falls; Taran Howard, Deer River/Northland; Daniel Olson, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Austin Hanson, Grand Rapids; Parker Sivonen, International Falls; Sam Stertz, Grand Rapids; John Kendall, Virginia; Connor Thoennes, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Cody Frey, Mesabi East; Connor Mattschiner, Eveleth-Gilbert.
—
Players named to 2019 All-Arrowhead Volleyball Team
Area players were recently named to the 2019 All-Arrowhead Conference volleyball team. Listed below are the selections in full.
From Cherry: Kaelynn Kudis, Katie Peterson, Lauren Staples.
From Ely: Brielle Kallberg, Erika Mattson, McKenna Coughlin.
From Eveleth-Gilbert: Emma Westby, Payton Dosan.
From International Falls: Tenneyson Amdahl.
From Littlfork-Big Falls: Destiny Piekarski.
From Mesabi East: Steph Zimmer, Lindsey Baribeau.
From Mountain Iron-Buhl: Morgan Dircks.
From North Woods: Coley Olson.
From Northeast Range: Hannah Reichensperger.
—
Area athletes named to All-IRC swim team
With the swim season ending, postseason honors are starting to be handed out, including those named to the 2019 All-Iron Range Conference team.
Below are selections for each event.
200 medley relay: Siiri Hakala, So., Mesabi East (backstroke); Emma Herrnesman, So., Grand Rapids (breaststroke); Havyn Pelland, So., International Falls (butterfly); Hannah Nygaard, Sr. Mesabi East (freestyle).
200 freestyle: Meghan Minne, Sr., Hibbing; Hannah Rauzi, Fr., Grand Rapids.
200 individual medley: Sophia Verke, Fr., Grand Rapids; Lydia Skelton, Jr., Mesabi East.
50 freestyle: Elli Jankila, Jr., Eveleth-Gilbert; Elsa Viren, Jr., Grand Rapids.
Diving: Addie Albrecht, So., Grand Rapids; Kailey Fossell, Jr., Mesabi East.
100 butterfly: Carly George, Sr., Eveleth-Gilbert; Rowan Krueger-Barth, So., Grand Rapids.
100 freestyle: Meghan Minne, Sr., Hibbing; Elli Jankila, Jr., Eveleth-Gilbert.
500 freestyle: Grace Brunfelt, Jr., Mesabi East; Elsa Viren, Jr., Grand Rapids.
200 freestyle relay: Natalie Skorich, Sr., Hibbing; Madison St. George, Fr., Hibbing; Elly Nelson, Sr., International Falls; Rose Hansen, Sr., Grand Rapids.
100 backstroke: Emma Williams, So., Mesabi East; Alyssa Jackson, 8th, Grand Rapids.
100 breaststroke: Lauryn Devich, Jr., Virginia; Kylie Meyer, So., Mesabi East.
400 freestyle relay: Mollie Albrecht, Sr., Eveleth-Gilbert; Geli Stenson, Fr., Hibbing; Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Jr., Mesabi East; Chloe Peterson, 8th, Grand Rapids.
—
All-IRC Volleyball Team named
Listed below are the selections to the 2019 All-Iron Range Conference Volleyball Team.
From Greenway: Mikhara Anderson, Sr., outside hitter; Claire Vekich, Jr., middle/outside hitter; Bri Miller, So., middle hitter.
From Virginia: Kaylee Iverson, Sr., middle hitter; Lexiss Trygg, Jr., middle hitter; Alli Anderson, Sr., setter.
From Chisholm: Abby Thompson, Jr., middle hitter; Jordan Temple, So., setter.
From Mesabi East: Meghan Walker, Sr., outside hitter; Mia Mattfield, Sr., middle hitter.
From Deer River: Olexa O’Hern, Sr., outside hitter.
From Hibbing: Bella Scaia, So., libero.
From International Falls: Tenneyson Amdahl, Sr., outside hitter.
From Eveleth-Gilbert: Emma Westby, Sr., outside hitter.
Honorable mentions to the All-IRC team include are listed below.
From Chisholm: Gabby Walters, Fr.; Tiahna Brayton, Sr.; Kaija Grams, Jr.
From Virginia: Emily Hejny, Sr.; Rian Aune, So.
From Greenway: Lexi Hammer, Fr.; Kaisa Reed, Jr.
From Deer River: Grace Bergland, So.; Antavia Bowstring, So.; Nevaeh Evans, So.
From Eveleth-Gilbert: Ashley Pionk, Sr.; Mikayla Kibbe, Sr.; Payton Dosan, Sr.
From International Falls: Grace Swenson, 8th; Chloe Sullivan, Jr.; Maria Vollom, Sr.
From Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson, Jr.; Bailey Broker, So.; Aysia Skalsky, Jr.
From Mesabi East: Emma Baker, Sr.; Autumn Gregorich, Sr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.