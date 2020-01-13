The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday reversed key permits for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine, ordering a contested case hearing and delivering a big win for environmental groups opposing the project.

PolyMet's permit to mine and dam-safety permits were reversed after being issued last year. They faced a series of legal challenges that mounted to Monday's ruling.

A contested case hearing could more than a year to resolved and deals a major setback to the company, which was expected to begin construction this year.

"The DNR's decision to deny a contested-case hearing in relation to the NorthMet project was based on error of law and unsupported by substantial evidence, and the DNR also erred by failing to included a definite term in the NorthMet permit to mine," wrote Chief Judge Edward J. Clearly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

