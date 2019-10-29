Iron Range Hospitality

EVELETH — Some of the best of the best in the service and tourism industry were honored Sunday, along with a special volunteer and a “friend of tourism.”
This year’s eighth annual Iron Range Spirit of Hospitality Awards had “a record number of nominees,” Beth Pierce, director the Iron Range Tourism Bureau, which sponsors the event, said Tuesday. “It was great to meet them.”
Among the winners in eight categories ranging from “best bartender” to “best behind-the-scenes,” was the “volunteer of the year” — Pete Hyduke, city operations manager for the City of Hibbing.
Hyduke “did a lot to keep the Hull Rust Mine View accessible” while it was closed last summer, Pierce said of the Hibbing tourist attraction that was recently renovated.
He “made sure before it was open to the public” to be available on weekends to take groups and individuals to the site, including students, reporters, and visiting physicians, she said.
That helps the IRTB do its job to improve and promote education about mining, Pierce added.
Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, was the special guest at this year’s banquet, held at the Eveleth Auditorium, and catered by BoomTown Woodfire Bar & Grill of Eveleth.
Lislegard received a “friend of tourism” award for his work to support projects that improve and enhance experiences available to both visitors and residents.
“He did a great job,” Pierce said, of speaking to the importance of the work the bureau and those in the hospitality industry do to benefit the Iron Range and its economy.
The other winners were:
• Best bartender: Karen Blais, of TNT Bar in Biwabik.
• Best hotel guest services provider: Sara Lavalier, of the Hibbing Park Hotel.
• Best server: Jodi Gunderson, of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Mountain Iron.
•Best in food production: Shaunna Gibbs, of Vi’s Pizza in Biwabik.
• Best in behind-the-scenes services: Kathie Irish, of the Arrowhead Equal Opportunity Agency.
• Best retail worker: Hunter Lease, of L&M Fleet Supply of Hibbing.
• Best in guest relations: Julie Petrzilka, of the Pebble Spa.
The SOHAs, which began in 2012, were created to celebrate excellence in customer service and to recognize and show appreciation for local employees in that field.
Anyone who works or volunteers on the Range can be nominated. Each person nominating an individual submits a testimonial explaining why the person should receive a SOHA.
More than 90 nominees had the opportunity to interview with a judge and compete for the title of “best” in their category this time, Pierce said. Last year, there were about 80 nominees.
“We had a great year,” Pierce said.
