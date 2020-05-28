GILBERT — Jacob Lindhorst of Gilbert recently received the Academic United States Scholarship in the amount of $20,000.

Lindhorst is now enrolled at Michigan Technological University to finish his four-year degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in aerospace. Lindhorst is a 2018 Eveleth-Gilbert graduate and recently received an Associate of Science-Engineering from Itasca Community College.

