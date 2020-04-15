Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that he hopes to see “significant progress” on the state’s coronavirus testing goals in the coming week or two when some of his executive orders are set to expire in early May.
With pressure mounting on governors to reopen their pandemic-ravaged economies, Minnesota officials set the goal posts at testing 5,000 people a day — even while testing rates have dropped across the state this week — in an effort to begin lifting some restrictions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Walz said in briefing that he believes they can reach those goals by May 4, when Stay-at-Home orders and closures of schools, bars and restaurants and other businesses will conclude without an extension.
“This is an achievable goal,” he said, while recognizing the state is monitoring the recent downward trend of testing rates. “I am still committed to ramping these numbers up seriously. I am going to push my team. I am going to push these researchers. I am going to push the Mayo Clinic to lean into this.”
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said testing totals in recent days were impacted by the holidays when many private labs were closed. Last week the state averaged almost 1,400 daily tests, but has watched that number drop below 1,000 on average since Monday.
Rochester-based Mayo Clinic said Tuesday it has the laboratory capacity to meet Walz’s challenge and can produce 8,000 daily diagnostic or molecular tests that confirm the coronavirus and 10,000 serological tests that could determine if a person was already infected and recovered.
Logistical challenges on the front end still exist, Malcolm said, including personal protection equipment, swabs and staff, but the Minnesota Department of Health and medical providers are working to remove those barriers as other other health care systems begin bringing their own tests online.
“They are doing their own part,” Malcolm said. “We need to build a statewide system to coordinate the capacity that exists.”
In recent days, Walz has linked the state’s testing capacity — both molecular and serology — as the largest barrier to reopening the economy, and is increasingly relying on home-based resources like Mayo as the federal response remains uneven.
Until a vaccine is available, the governor said the state’s “test, trace and isolate” strategy needs to identify who is infected and where the illness is going, though he didn’t specify an acceptable ratio of diagnostic and serology.
At one point, the federal government said the nation could test up to 3 million Americans a day, but Walz pointed to recent statements by President Donald J. Trump that suggested states are on their own for testing.
“The feds have given up on testing,” Walz said. “There’s not going to be a federal response to this, and we have resources unlike others with the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota.”
Minnesota currently limits who can receive a test, due largely to the shortage of reagents, but Malcolm said with an increased capacity, health officials will soon expand the eligibility list. Those at high-risk of catching the disease will still take the top priority, but Walz suggested a workforce going back on the job could also be prioritized.
“This sets us up to bridge to that next place,” the governor said. “We are as well positioned to lead and show people how we can bridge to start bringing back the things we know we want to bring back.”
As of Wednesday, the state’s cases climbed to 1,805 and 87 deaths. The state health lab and private labs have run nearly 40,242 tests so far, though not everyone seeking a test has been able to receive one. There were 197 coronavirus people hospitalized, including 93 in intensive care units. At least 940 are no longer in isolation.
St. Louis County reported one new fatality caused by COVID-19, a woman in her early 90s, and one additional case linked to a woman in her mid 30s.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Anyone with questions regarding identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed can call Essentia Health at 1-833-494-0836 or St. Luke’s at 218-249-4200.
Non-clinical questions, such as preventative steps to take or anything travel-related, can be directed to the St. Louis County Public Health information line at 218-625-3600 or the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-3920.
