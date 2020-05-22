Anchor of Hope 5K continues in virtual capacity

Steve Norvitch is shown with wife, Sherry. Norvitch, a longtime local business owner and Mountain Iron firefighter was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year. This year's Anchor of Hope 5K, set for today, will raise funds for Norvitch and area orgnizations that assist families dealing with cancer. The event will be held as a "virtual" 5K. Participants can run when and where they want. Donations will be collected through the end of the month.