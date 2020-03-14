As the world continues to grapple with the effects of this outbreak of coronavirus, I’ve been mentally putting myself back into the shoes of a daily sports reporter.
What would I do? How would I approach each day? How many different story angles are there to these unprecedented times?
As a reporter, your whole routine has been thrown into doubt. Suddenly there are no games or practices to cover, and no game stories to write. It’s all over, just like that.
It’s also affecting athletes in the same way.
On Friday a cousin of mine was all excited to watch her son’s team (Nashwauk-Keewatin) play that night in the Section 7A boys basketball championship game. A short time later she got word that the game had been canceled. There will be no state tournament, either.
My niece here in Florida was supposed to go to Orlando this weekend for a dance competition. She was severely bummed when that, too, was called off.
Just think about that. You invest so much time and effort into what you love and right when you’re on the cusp of reaching your goals, everything gets snatched away from you. That’s devastating. My sympathies go out to every athlete and parent affected by this.
That said, I do believe these postponements, cancellations and restrictions are both prudent and necessary.
The NHL and Major League Baseball initially tried to do things halfway, the NHL by barring the assembled media from the locker room, but what that left them with was players and reporters doing their post-game routine in a crowded hallway. What does that accomplish?
Baseball’s first step was for various teams to ban players from signing autographs and interacting with fans at spring training. The league eventually realized that wasn’t good enough and shut everything down.
Then you had NBA player Rudy Gobert, who on Monday did a monumentally stupid thing by touching every microphone and every tape recorder on his way out of a press conference. Two days later he tested positive for the coronavirus. Shortly after that, the NBA suspended play indefinitely.
The start of baseball season will be delayed by at least a couple weeks, and the NBA and NHL playoffs will likely be affected in some way.
And while I’m as bummed as anyone that I won’t be filling out a March Madness bracket this year, I have to weigh those things against the well-being of friends and family. Most of us would get through this either unscathed or no worse for wear than as if we had battled the flu.
Some would not, though, and that’s why I’m on board with all of these “social distancing” measures that we’re taking. It’s not for me. It’s for my mother.
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
