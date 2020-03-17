A Cherry High School graduate has helped develop a Mayo Clinic test which detects the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.
Sara Lassila (Mickelson), a test development supervisor at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, has over the past month led a 17-member team in developing the test.
“I personally think this is huge,” Lassila, a 2001 Cherry High School graduate, said of the test. “It's amazing that we were able to coordinate and get so many people working to develop it in such a short period of time. It's been a whirlwind.”
The test, “Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS CoV-2) Molecular Detection,” can identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causes COVID-19.
Generally, it takes months to develop such a test, said Lassila.
However, Mayo Clinic's laboratory was able to develop and go live with the test in less than four weeks, said Lassila.
“For us, it was an all-hands-on-deck approach and we did it in an agile fashion rather than a linear fashion,” said Lassila. “We kind of feel we have a moral obligation to do this, so it's great.”
COVID-19 is the disease that's been spreading across the world.
The Mayo Clinic test is able to identify the SARS-Co-V-2 virus from a variety of clinical samples taken from suspected COVID-19 patients, according to a March 12 Mayo Clinic news release. Samples include nasopharyngeal swabs, sputum, throat swabs, bronchoalveolar lavages, and bronchial washings.
Data from the test will be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for review and emergency use authorization, according to the news release.
“This test should help ease some of the burden that is currently being felt at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health laboratories,” said William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. “We are doing everything we can to help relieve the burden during this time to provide answers for patients here in Rochester and around the world.”
Initially, the test will be made available to Mayo Clinic patients who have a test order from Mayo Clinic, said Lassila. Samples from patients at other Mayo Clinic facilities are being sent to Rochester for evaluation, though the Mayo Clinic facility in Phoenix is also evaluating tests, said Lassila.
Mayo Clinic is working to make the test available to others, she said.
“We're actively planning on scaling up to offer it to anybody in the world who wants it and that could be a lot,” said Lassila.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 symptoms can range from mild to severe. From time of exposure to the onset of the disease can range from two days to two weeks, according to the Mayo Clinic news release.
Lassila grew up in Zim. At Cherry, she was active in a number of school activities.
In 2005, she earned a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Lassila in 2005 began working at Mayo Clinic as a lab technologist. She advanced to become a molecular hematopathology education specialist, an assistant supervisor of molecular hematopathology & special DNA coagulation, and a molecular hematopathology supervisor before being named test development supervisor.
Lassila says she is proud to have played a role in developing a test that could help so many.
“It's hard to believe I've been here 15 years,” said Lassila. “Developing this test is definitely going to rank right up there with one of those lifetime memories. It's just so cool to be able to contribute to something that's going on in the world.”
To read more about the Mayo Clinic test, go to: www.mayoclinic.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.