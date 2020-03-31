The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation and the AK Steel Foundation, the philanthropic organizations of Cleveland-Cliffs, have committed $55,000 to food banks within the communities that the company operates.
“We are sensitive to the fact that the coronavirus is impacting families and communities across the United States,” stated Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs in Friday’s press release. “During this time of rising need, Cleveland-Cliffs is supporting our local communities’ food banks as they are on the front-line distributing food and other essentials to families in need.”
In the Arrowhead region, a donation has been made to the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency which will further distribute funds to the Quad City Food Shelf (located in Mountain Iron), Ely Area Food Shelf and the Silver Bay Area Food Shelf, according to a Cliffs spokesperson.
The organizations are collaborating with food banks and food distribution organizations in 15 cities across Minnesota, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
