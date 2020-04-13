Cleveland-Cliffs on Monday said it will temporarily idle Northshore Mining in Babbitt and Silver Bay, as the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic trickle into the mining industry.
It’s the first Iron Range mine to announce an interruption of operations due to the coronavirus, which has forced the closure or slow down of automakers, manufacturers and other large-scale steel consumers across the United States.
Northshore employs about 570 people. Pat Persico, director of corporate communications for the company, said its mine “will retain approximately 100 people to maintain the yard and dock crews for loading vessels and a small staff for care and maintenance of the assets and fire watch. The remainder of employees will be laid off.”
Cliffs said in a press release Monday that “unless business circumstances change” it plans to idle Northshore and the Michigan-based Tilden Mine this month. Tilden and Northshore are scheduled to go back online in July and August, respectively. Cliffs plans to work down current inventory at the two sites and ship iron ore to fulfill orders from steel customers.
The stoppage comes less than a year after Cliffs completed a $100 million investment at Northshore, allowing the plant to produce up to 3.5 million tons of direct-reduced iron, or DR-grade, pellets per year for the company’s hot-briquetted iron facility in Toledo, Ohio. In March, Cliffs paused construction on the Toledo site as a result of the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state of Ohio.
“We have evaluated market conditions and the extraordinary disruptions in manufacturing and steel production in North America due to the impact of the COVID-19 market shock,” said Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cliffs, in a statement Monday. “As our steel customers rationalize their operations’ capacities, we made the decision to adjust our iron ore production during the first half of the year and not continue to build additional iron ore inventory until market conditions improve. Once the North American steel market improves, Cleveland-Cliffs will be able to quickly restart and ramp up production.”
Officials at ArcelorMittal are also measuring the toll of the coronavirus on their business. In a letter obtained by the Mesabi Daily News, dated Monday, April 13, the company said it was discussing “Layoff Minimization Plans” with the United Steelworkers and salaried employees.
The letter was authored by John Brett, president and CEO of ArcelorMittal USA, who went on to call the company’s most recent forecast “a dour outlook” with “no orders to run on many of our assets for weeks and in some cases, months.
“I know you have many questions as to the magnitude and the length of the layoffs,” Brett wrote. “I desperately wish I had definitive answers, but I do not have them.”
Harold Anderson, president of USW Local 6115 at ArcelorMittal’s Minorca Mine in Virginia, said in a phone interview Monday that layoffs have not been discussed at the Iron Range mine.
Anderson said the Minorca Mine shortened a 21-day maintenance shutdown to seven days and plans to back in operation afterward, but added he didn’t know what the foreseeable future held.
“We’re producing as many pellets as we can until the news comes from Chicago,” he said, referencing the Illinois-based headquarters of Arcelor. “Day by day pretty much. A lot of people are nervous with the coronavirus going around. Not sure if we’re going to get hit with that.”
Minorca produces about 2.8 million tons of pellets per year and employs 353 people. ArcelorMittal is also the majority owner and operator of Hibbing Taconite. Cleveland-Cliffs is a minority partner at HibTac.
Cliffs also owns and operates United Taconite in Forbes and Eveleth, employing 515 people at the two locations in addition to its Northshore operations. The company also closed on its purchase of AK Steel earlier this year, a $3 billion merger completed in mid-March.
Reopening the economy during the COVID-19 outbreak has turned into a source of tension and national political debate. President Donald J. Trump on Monday tweeted that he believes it’s his call on how and when to reopen the economy, not individual governors, after weeks of stringent social distancing guidelines from the federal and state officials.
More than 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past four weeks, with 428,223 filing in Minnesota in the last month, according to Steve Grove, commissioner of the state Department of Employment and Economic Development.
When asked about Trump’s statement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who extended the state’s peacetime emergency on Monday to May 13 and issued Stay-at-Home orders until May 4, said in a conference call with reporters that “We will open when it's safe to open and it makes sense.”
In the letter to employees, ArcelorMittal CEO Brett said he hopes the country is simultaneously slowing the spread while working on therapeutics and vaccines to combat the coronavirus, but recognized the delicate balance facing federal and state governments.
“Reopening the country is both a public health question and an economic question; I think it is difficult to separate the two,” he wrote. “In the interim, we have no choice but to match our employment levels with our production levels, which reflect the needs of our customers.”
