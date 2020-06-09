Signs that the nation’s iron ore and steel industries are bouncing back, are starting to appear.
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., announced Tuesday it will this month restart its Tilden mining operations in Upper Michigan and resume construction of its hot-briquetted (HBI) iron plant in Toledo, Ohio.
“The demand for our steel, iron ore and metallics products has recovered dramatically over the past month, and in light of this, we are restarting Toledo and Tilden sooner than we originally expected,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs’ chairman, president and chief executive officer said in a news release. “We suspended these operations in a way that allowed us to restart as easily and efficiently as possible, and that is what we will do. Our footprint is well situated to capitalize on the rapidly increasing demand from the automotive sector, which is occurring faster than our than our most aggressive expectations.”
Ryan Underwood, United Steelworkers Local 4974 president at Tilden Mine, says union members are glad to be returning to work.
“The auto industry shut down and it trickled up to the (Michigan) Iron Range,”said Underwood. “As they put that back, the orders are coming in.”
The restart means nearly 1,000 steelworkers will be back on the job, said Underwood.
“We’re gearing up to get the place started,” said Underwood. “It was running really good when we shut it down, so we’re hoping it goes well when we start it up. We should have pellets on the ground by the first of July.”
The 8.0 million ton-per-year plant was idled in April.
What’s made the shutdown even tougher is that many Michigan steelworkers have had issues receiving unemployment benefits, said Underwood.
“It’s probably a 50/50 bag on who was getting paid,” said Underwood. “Guys are happy they’re coming back. They’re starving.”
Cleveland-Cliffs is a major player in Minnesota’s iron ore industry.
Cliffs owns and operates United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes and Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay. It’s also part owner in Hibbing Taconite Co.
However, Northshore Mining Co. and Hibbing Taconite remain idle.
Northshore Mining, which shut down temporarily in May, is planned for a restart by August 2020.
Cliffs doesn’t have any updates or changes to the estimated timing for a restart of Northshore Mining, according to Pat Persico, a Cliffs’ spokeswoman.
At the federal level, legislation that could lead to major infrastructure projects across the nation and a “Buy American,” provision within the bill, would also also help the iron ore and steel industry, said Kelsey Johnson, president of the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota.
“This is a positive sign that the iron ore and steel industries are starting to recover,” Johnson said of the Cliffs’ announcement. “It’s going to be a long road back, but the automotive and energy industries are showing signs that there will be a bounce back and an increase in domestic steel.”
The Tilden Mine, near Ishpeming, Mich., provides iron ore pellets to Cliffs’ AK Steel steelmaking facilities in Middletown, Ohio and Dearborn, Mich, according to Cliffs.
Idled in mid-April, the Tilden had been expected to restart in July.
“It’s a little early,” said Underwood. “We expected it. But it’s good news.”
Construction on Cliffs’ HBI plant was shut down March 20. A workforce is being remobilized to complete construction, according to Cliffs. Because of mandatory social distancing and other newly implemented safety measures, a limited number of workers will be allowed on the job simultaneously. With the workforce restrictions, construction is projected to be complete in the fourth quarter.
DR-grade pellets produced at Northshore Mining Co., will feed the HBI plant.
Other Cliffs’ facilities already restarted include Precision Partners, AK Tube, Mansfield Works, and Dearborn downstream facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.