ST. PAUL — There are 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, according to the Health Department’s latest count released Wednesday. That’s up from 60 cases the day before.
However, state health officials caution that there are more cases than the number of positive tests show. Overall, more than 2,700 people have been tested for the new coronavirus in Minnesota as of Wednesday.
Health officials have tightened criteria for testing amid a national shortage of materials — tests are reserved mostly for health workers, people with underlying conditions and those who live in “congregate living” situations, like nursing homes.
There are confirmed cases in the following counties: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Martin, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, and Wright.
However, state health officials believe there are additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota.
“We're seeing cases across the state,” said Kris Ehresmann, the director of infectious diseases for the Health Department. She added that employers should not require their workers to have a positive COVID-19 test to take sick leave — it’s important they stay home.
Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials provided updates on Minnesota’s response to COVID-19 at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
"Days matter," Walz said, pleading for public patience about the shakeup to their lives, businesses and schooling arrangements. "We're asking a lot of sacrifice but it is worth it. It will save lives."
When asked about potential use of the Minnesota National Guard, Walz said he is planning for possibility of using the Guard to assist in the health response, corrections and food delivery.
"They are part of the emergency operations center,” he said. “They are prepared."
During the news conference, Walz also said he needs the Legislature's help in responding to some urgent issues, including child care waivers and extension of a monthly sales tax collection deadline for businesses.
As for the possibility of shelter in place, which has been in place in San Francisco, the governor said while the option is in his toolbox, he's not going to pull that tool out — at least for now.
Watch the news conference:
Of the 77 confirmed cases so far, seven people have been hospitalized. Three have been released and four remain in the hospital — one in critical condition, according to Ehresmann.
The Minnesota House on Wednesday reported that a person who works for the chamber presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s unclear whether the person was a lawmaker or staff member but the House human resources officials said they’ll be in touch with anyone the person has had contact with. For the time being, the State Office Building has been closed.
Thirteen cases are in health care workers, Ehresmann said, but they appear to have acquired the virus while traveling.
Still, there is community spread of COVID-19. Six confirmed cases are considered due to community transmission, Ehresmann said.
There’s a shortage of testing supplies at “several levels,” she said, including reagents, tips used for extraction and more.
Walz said he’s pleading with federal authorities for more help, adding that there are 1,700 samples frozen, awaiting testing, due to inadequate supplies.
"The lack of testing capacity is still hampering us,” he said. "It's important on an individual basis to get a confirmation for treatment."
Ehresmann said testing is less important than people staying home when sick.
“When we do have evidence of community transmission, it becomes less important that individuals [get] tested for COVID-19,” she said. "There is no treatment, and so the testing is not necessary."
If you have a fever or respiratory symptoms, Ehresmann said to isolate for at least seven days — and at least three days without having a fever.
And any household or intimate contacts of the sickened person should stay out of the public for 14 days — the incubation period for the coronavirus.
