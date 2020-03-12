Dear Virginia Public Schools families and staff,
This is a precautionary, preparatory, letter to inform you of the plan for Virginia Public Schools, in case the State of Minnesota decides to end face-to-face contact in public schools throughout the State.
First of all, remember that the most significant things you can do to protect yourself and your family from contagious conditions are the same preventative practices that we promote every year during cold and flu season:
• Wash your hands
• Cover a cough
• Stay home when you are sick
• Keep kids home from school or activities when they are sick
In the event an illness becomes widespread, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) work collaboratively to make decisions regarding school closures that could result from outbreaks of contagious conditions.
Be assured that we will follow any recommendations from MDE and/or MDH regarding the coronavirus or any other contagious condition. You would receive communication from us via the same channels we use when weather causes school or program closures -- email, text, phone, social media and websites. Information about how to access assignments will also be shared if our schools are closed for any length of time. [Note: This would most likely only occur in a broader regional or state context involving the coronavirus.]
Should any of our schools be closed in the future as a result of the coronavirus, this is what the Virginia Public Schools will do:
Note: The plans are slightly different for each building. If you have children in two different buildings, please carefully read through each plan for each different building.
High School
• All 7-12 students will receive their assignments and complete their assignments via Schoology and their school-issued iPADS. Teachers will be sending assignments and grading assignments via Schoology. Consequently, it will be very important for all high school students to have their iPAD and make sure they have a charging cord.
• If any students do not have access to Wi-fi at home, we will either give the students packets (print off assignments) to complete or mail the homework to them. [We currently have a process in place to determine which students do not have access to Wi-Fi at home.]
• If students do not have access to Wi-fi, they will be able to access Wi-Fi by simply parking (or having someone else parking the car) next to either Parkview or the Roosevelt/HIgh School building and accessing the school wi-fi from their car.
• If school is closed, all sporting events, overnight trips, and after school activities and evening activities will also be cancelled.
• All high school students are encouraged to check out extra books from the library so they have a ready-stock of books to read if face-to-face school contact is interrupted for an extended period of time.
• Passwords to all school electronic devices and necessary programs will be sent to all students and parents. This way parents will be able to monitor and help their child access anything necessary electronically.
Roosevelt
• All 5-6 students will receive their assignments and complete their assignments via Schoology and their school-issued iPads. Teachers will be sending assignments and grading assignments via Schoology. Consequently, it will be very important for all Roosevelt students to have their iPad and make sure they have a charging cord. Students will be able to use the educational apps which are installed on the iPads. For some of these apps, connection to Wi-Fi will not be necessary. Many are preloaded on the iPads.
• All grades 3-4 students may receive some assignments via Schoology on their school-issued iPads. (This is for students and parents who know how to use Schoology) However, all grade 3 or 4 students will receive packets (print off assignments) to complete or we will mail the homework to them.
• All grades 3-4 students will receive an iPad and a charging cord during the time school is not in session. Students will be able to use the educational apps which are installed on the iPads. For some of these apps, connection to Wi-Fi will not be necessary. Many are preloaded on the iPads.
• When school is in session, the student iPads should be in school with them.
• If any students do not have access to Wi-Fi at home, we will either give the students packets (print off assignments) to complete or mail the homework to them. [We currently have a process in place to determine which students do not have access to Wi-Fi at home.]
• If students do not have access to Wi-Fi, they will be able to access Wi-Fi by simply being in a car next to either Parkview or the Roosevelt/HIgh School building and accessing the school Wi-Fi from their car.
• All Roosevelt students will be given books from the library to take home and read during the time school is not in session.
• If school is closed, all sporting events, overnight trips, and after school activities and evening activities will be cancelled.
• Passwords to all school electronic devices and necessary programs will be sent to all students and parents. This way parents will be able to monitor and help their child access anything necessary electronically.
Parkview
• All grades K-2 students will receive an iPad and a charging cord. Students will be able to use the educational apps which are installed on the iPads. For some of these apps, connection to Wi-Fi will not be necessary. Many are preloaded on the iPads.
• When school is in session the student iPads should be in school with them.
• All grade K-2 students will receive packets (print off assignments) to complete or we will mail the homework to them. Depending on how long school is not in session, be prepared to receive multiple packets via the mail.
• If students do not have access to Wi-Fi, they will be able to access Wi-Fi by simply being in a car next to either Parkview or the Roosevelt/High School building and accessing the school Wi-Fi from their car.
• All Parkview students will be given books from the library to take home and read during the time school is not in session.
• If school is closed, all sporting events, overnight trips, and after school activities and evening activities will be cancelled.
• Passwords to all school electronic devices and necessary programs will be sent to all students and parents. This way parents will be able to monitor and help their child access anything necessary electronically.
As additional information is known about the spread of the Coronavirus, please remember to use common sense and be ready for additional information to be forthcoming, as events happen.
Virginia Public Schools will continue to discuss and prepare in the event that face-to-face schooling is ended. This will not be a decision made by the Virginia School Board, but by the Minnesota Department of Education or Minnesota Department of Health or the State of Minnesota.
Be assured that the surface disinfectant cleaners and soap used in our school buildings are effective against the family of viruses that include coronavirus.
It is important that you and your family also plan how you would manage childcare, work and activities should schools or workplaces need to close. This report from NPR offers some good ideas and perspectives on how you might plan for your family. Additional information can also be found on these websites:
General Prevention of respiratory illnesses: https://www.cdc.gov/nonpharmaceutical-interventions/school/parents-childcare-k-12-students.html
What you need to know about coronavirus disease:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/2019-ncov-factsheet.pdf
What to do if you are sick with coronavirus disease:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/steps-when-sick.html
Stop the spread of Germs:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/stop-the-spread-of-germs.pdf
Also, for your information, here is a brief presentation by the World Health Organization that provides more detailed information on the background on the coronavirus.
As with most things involving safety, proper preventative measures are the most important things you can do for your family. We will provide an update if we anticipate an impact on our schools, students or staff.
Thanks!
Dr. Noel Schmidt -Superintendent, Virginia Public Schools
Lisa Perkovich - High School Principal
Willie Spelts - Roosevelt Principal
Mike Krebsbach - Parkview Principal
