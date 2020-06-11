MPR News
State health officials say 13 more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, putting the total to 1,249 since the pandemic began. However, the daily counts of people hospitalized or needing intensive care continues to show a recent trend of plateauing.
The Health Department on Thursday reported 411 people were currently hospitalized, down 16 from Wednesday and at their lowest level since early May. There were 196 people in intensive care, roughly the same as in the past week and down to levels from about a month ago.
Current hospitalizations and intensive care cases are closely watched by state officials as they try to manage the spread of the disease so it does not overwhelm the health care system.
‘Many more months’
The newest counts come a day after a key state official cautioned the coronavirus could surge again in the fall and winter along with influenza.
The state’s COVID-19 response this spring to minimize indoor contact in restaurants, bars and other gathering spaces effectively eliminated the typical influenza season, Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said Wednesday.
As people return to social spaces, the state is likely in the fall to face influenza and COVID-19 cycles together. “That will make it more challenging,” she said.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday the state would increasingly rely on the “good decisions” of individual Minnesotans to wear masks, keep their distance in public and take other measures to keep themselves and their neighbors safe as restrictions ease.
COVID-19 curbs took a major step back Wednesday with Gov. Tim Walz letting a host of businesses reopen — including indoor bar and restaurant service at limited capacity.
While there has been a recent, positive trend in hospitalizations and ICU cases, health officials cautioned people not to be complacent. Malcolm warned that the virus remains unpredictable and that Minnesotans should prepare for "many more months of the disease being present in our communities."
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota hit 29,316 Thursday. In about 85 percent of those cases, people have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Among the deaths, more than 80 percent involve people living in long-term care, nearly all had underlying health problems.
