Minnesota’s COVID-19 toll continued its unhappy ascent Monday as the state Health Department reported 11 more deaths from the disease, bringing the total to 1,197 since the pandemic began.
However, total current hospitalizations were roughly steady and the daily count of people needing intensive care dipped to 198, the lowest it’s been in nearly a month. The intensive care need is a key metric as officials try to manage the spread of the disease so it does not overwhelm the health care system. It’s fallen significantly over the past seven days.
The new numbers come as Minnesota continues to reopen parts of the economy even as health leaders worry about the potential for a spurt of new cases coming from the protests surrounding George Floyd’s killing.
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Monday said several community testing sites would open Tuesday and Wednesday in Minneapolis and St. Paul to test people who were part of the Floyd protests, cleanup efforts or observing the protests.
Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said while it was encouraging to see current hospitalizations stabilize and ICU cases dip, officials remain concerned “because we have seen deaths in healthy, younger adults. That is very sobering.” Because the virus is new, she added, “we’re continuing to be cautious on how we view things.”
While most COVID-19 deaths have involved people in long-term care with underlying health problems, Malcolm said one of the people reported in Monday’s death count was a person in their 20s with no underlying health conditions.
The department over the weekend reported another person in their 20s dying from COVID-19.
No guidance yet on K-12 school year
Asked about when state K-12 public schools would receive guidance on opening school buildings in the fall, Malcolm and Ehresmann said school leaders should still be preparing multiple scenarios to start the school year.
“We just don’t now what the state of the epidemic will be at that time,” Malcolm said. “We appreciate people are looking for clarity” but officials haven’t set a date yet to answer the question
