COVID-19 fatalities reach 8 in St. Louis County, 121 in state

One more person has died from COVID-19 in St. Louis County, state officials said Saturday, as one new non-fatal case was confirmed in the region and statewide infections rose to 2,213 and 121 deaths.
The St. Louis County fatality was a resident in their 80s and associated with an assisted-living facility, bringing the county to eight total deaths and 46 total cases.
It’s the fourth straight day that confirmed coronavirus cases grew by more than 100 in the state — 142 on Saturday — according to data from the Minnesota Health Department. A total of 239 people are currently hospitalized compared to 223 on Friday, with 111 patients in the ICU.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus and was first confirmed in Minnesota on March 6. Since that first case, 561 have required hospitalization and 1,118 have been released from isolation.
State health officials and Gov. Tim Walz did not hold a briefing Saturday, but said Friday the state is making progress toward the governor’s goal of 40,000 weekly tests that will allow for a phased reopening of the state.
Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota both announced their testing plans last week. The U of M is seeking $20 million in state funding to begin testing up to 10,000 people per day for the coronavirus and another 10,000 per day for the presence of antibodies that indicate they have recovered from COVID-19.
“I’m excited about this development. We pushed hard,” Walz said Friday, adding that he’s talking to legislative leaders about promoting the build up. “Our partners have stepped up … there isn’t really a holdup.”
Health Department data shows the state has tested about 44,368 in total and 1,315 in the 24-hour data period.
MDH said the likely exposure for 27 percent of the state's known cases is community transmission, followed by congregate living staff or residents at 26 percent.
Nobles County in southweatern Minnesota jumped from 12 cases on Friday to 36 on Saturday after reporting infections among workers at the JBS food processing plant in Worthington, where MDH staff members are now on site to manage the situation.
Over the course of the coronavirus spread in Minnesota, the governor has ordered schools closed for distance learning, prohibited dine-in services at bars and restaurants and issued Stay-at-Home orders to increase social distancing efforts and slow the spread of the disease.
Those orders are set to expire on May 4 and Walz has not indicated what a new set of guidelines will look like, only saying they will remain shorter in nature to reevaluate as the coronavirus pandemic progresses in the state. On Friday, Walz ordered the opening of golf courses, shooting ranges and other outdoor activities. He also said it was “likely” that schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
The state and federal government are both promoting a phased reopening of the economy, which has turned into a source of debate among parties, and prompted a protest outside the Governor's Residence in St. Paul on Friday to demand changes to the executive orders to boost the state’s economy.
Walz recognized the impacts on the state Friday but warned against a “false sense of security” and said “sheltering in place until a vaccine comes is not sustainable.”
Minnesota has the lowest infection rate in the nation, but health experts around the state and in St. Louis County are preparing for a mid-summer surge and peak based on modeling..
“In part, that’s because we’ve done good social distancing up front, which helps delay the surge and potentially reduce the peak of it,” said Dr. Andrew Thompson, infectious disease physician at St. Luke’s in Duluth during a virtual press conference Thursday.
Dr. Jon Pyror, East Market President for Essentia Health, said in the same conference that a surge could come as early as May or June with the peak hitting in July.
“The farther out you get the more inaccurate some of these models are,” Pryor said, noting that data from Minnesota and other states is constantly being fed into the modeling systems. “When the peak occurs and how severe it will be is unknown and changes frequently.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Duluth News Tribune contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.