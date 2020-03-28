Crafty area women make masks for responders

GILBERT — They want to do their part to help health care workers, among those most affected by the Coronavirus crisis, so Sharron Asselin of Gilbert, Laurie Greben of Hutter and Barb Lyons of Gilbert started sewing. And as long as they have fabric enough and elastic, they'll keep turning out protective masks for staff at area hospitals, clinics and assisted living places.
Asselin, who does frequent artistic projects, said via email, "I got a text from my daughter who works at St. Luke's Family Clinic in Hibbing. She sent me a picture of a mask and said, 'Ma, start making these.' So I checked out Google and found masks that looked like her picture. I had all the materials so I started making them right away."
She said, "The directions said they would take about 5 minutes..... I don't think so. It took me longer than 5 minutes to cut the layers, add and pin the elastic. I ended up with no more elastic, so I called most of the fabric shops and no one had any elastic." She finally found luck at Material Girl Fabric & Crafts (formerly Ben Franklin) in Virginia -- she learned from the proprietor that quarter-inch elastic can be cut lengthwise. "I thanked him and got back to making the masks with my newly cut elastic. I really felt good about doing this project and as soon as I get ahold of some elastic, I will make more masks," Asselin said.
Greben, who has Hutter Creations specializing in sewing and quilting, had seen directions for making masks for health care workers. "The need was out there. I had plenty of elastic and fabric," she said. She completed 36 masks and gave them to a supervisor of the registered nurses at Edgewood Vista in Virginia. Greben said, "They're very grateful at Edgewood -- I'm going to start another bunch today and see where it goes. I've got lots and lots of fabric and elastic. I'll keep going and make as many as I can." Making a mask takes her about 15 minutes, and she operates like an assembly line with three pleats on each side of the fabric. "I try to make them out of whimsical, fun, colorful fabric. At times like this they need a little pick-me-up."
And for Greben, the Coronavirus restrictions prevent her from visiting at Edgewood with her mother, Clara Hill, who turns 96 this summer. "Since I can't be helping my mom, (the masks) will keep the workers safe so in a way it's helping my mom too. It makes me feel like my talents and skills are valuable."
Lyons, crafter, quilter and seamstress, is one of several women from Gilbert and the East Range in the Up North Quilt Guild. "We have several places asking for masks. I have taken some to the Laurentian Clinic. I know the Cook hospital is looking for some. I'm also sending some to Essentia Health in Hibbing and to a clinic in West Virginia as well as Essentia Health in Virginia," Lyons said. She has also contacted her nephew who is a doctor at the Marquette, Mich., hospital. "So far I've made about 100 masks," Lyons said.
She finds patterns on Pinterest as well as some from clinics and hospitals. Also, she said, she heard that JoAnn Fabrics in Hibbing was making up kits for people wanting to make masks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.