‘Drive-by’ baby shower welcomes mom’s 1st

VIRGINIA — The party had to be canceled and there would be no baby shower. They couldn’t risk the expectant mother getting the virus. But, in this time of the coronavirus and the upcoming birth of her child, friends of Sarah Callister came together and threw a new type of party.
“Yet, quarantine or no quarantine, we still knew that we could make this day special for Sarah and baby, and yet still abide by quarantine-rule,” wrote Kathy Seppala, a co-organizer, in an email before the event. “So, with a bit of text-chatting, it was decided that the crew would surprise Sarah with a ‘drive-by shower.’”
Sarah, who is due on June 1, is expecting her first child. This will be the first grandchild and great-grandchild in the family.
“I'll be honest…,” said Lisa Callister over email before the shower, “it took me awhile to get used to my new role as a grandparent! But I've always looked forward to this day and am very excited! I cannot wait to meet this little baby!”
Life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Being pregnant, Sarah is in the high-risk category. Family and friends had planned a baby shower for April 25 at the Virginia Community Foundation, but it was canceled for safety reasons. On March 31, revised invitations were mailed out, although they still did not know how they would celebrate.
“On the day we made the decision to cancel the shower, Sarah was in tears, telling me how much she was looking forward to seeing her friends and family. It broke my heart, so I started looking online for virtual baby shower ideas and came across an article about a couple that had a drive-by shower.” Lisa texted party hosts, Rudy Harvey and her daughter Morgan, and the planning took off.
“It was easy to offer our help to celebrate this wonderful moment in Sarah and her family's life — bringing the first grandchild of this generation to this amazing family,” said Rudy Harvey over email. “I was sad to have to cancel, but I knew that we would do SOMETHING to make sure that Sarah and her baby would be showered by all of us that love her and this family.”
Friends Nita Lind and Seppala stepped up to organize the drive-by parade. Guests drove slowly past the surprise frontyard baby shower. They maintained distance while showing their support and love on Sarah.
“Even amidst this pandemic, it is great to see the imaginations and non-traditional ways we can still celebrate life's wonderful moments,” Seppala said.
The group met in the Target parking lot and decorated their vehicles. Because the day was beautiful and sunny, Sarah sat outside and opened her gifts while the guests watched from inside their vehicles.
“A baby shower is such a big event in a mom's pregnancy and I wanted to do everything I could to make it a super special day for Sarah, who deserves it so much,” Lisa said.
After the event, Sarah texted her mom "I felt very special, probably the most special day I've ever had!"
Meet the Mom
“Sarah is a very outgoing person,” said Harvey when asked about the mother-to-be. “She loves her family and attends all of her brothers’ hockey games. She has many friends and is well liked by everyone. When this shower came about so many of her friends offered to help with anything that they could do for her and baby. She is very focused and excited to be a new mom and I can't wait to meet her baby boy!”
Lind agreed, describing Sarah in an email as, “Down to earth, outgoing, loves the game of hockey.”
Sarah was born and raised in Virginia where she attended school and graduated in 2017. She obtained a Certified Nursing Assistant and later a Paraprofessional certification. Callister is a para at the Bridge to Independence Program through the Northland Learning Center for those ages 18-21 with disabilities.
When asked what type of person Sarah is, Lisa wrote, “I think of her as a ‘warrior,’ as she is someone who does not give up and works hard to achieve her goals. The quote on her graduation announcement says it all ‘She believed she could so she did,’”
Sarah has a team of family and friends around her through this experience. One of the closest, has been her mother.
“On January 13th, I attended the ultrasound appointment with her,” wrote Lisa, recalling when she found out the gender. “In my heart, I was secretly hoping that the baby was a girl, but as I watched this tiny person on the screen, I kept referring to him as a boy. I just knew. The nurse had us look away while she took pictures and put them in an envelope. Her friends and family gathered at our house that evening for a Gender Reveal party where Sarah had to pop quite a few balloons hanging from the ceiling until she came to the revealing balloon. Sure enough, blue glitter filled the air!”
Sarah’s father, Mike Callister, passed away unexpectedly in 2017 but her mother knows he would be happy. “He would be so proud! He and Sarah had a special relationship, especially during the couple of years before his death.”
Sarah’s middle name is Michelle, named after her father. She has always known her son’s middle name would be after him, Michael. A first name has been chosen but won’t be relieved until after the baby is born.
The Callister family is getting ready to meet their newest family member. Sarah lives with her mother and two younger brothers, Matt, 17, and Tyler, 14. The eldest brother, Andy, lives in Minneapolis.
“Getting ready to welcome a new addition to our family has brought us so much joy and hope,” said the soon-to-be grandma. “It has been an amazing journey for all of us, watching her baby bump grow, hearing the heartbeat, feeling him move, kick and hiccup. With their sister living at home, the boys have experienced first-hand the not-so-fun parts of pregnancy such as morning sickness and mood swings. “
The whole family has stepped up as they renovated the family room into an apartment for Sarah and her child saying they wanted to make it comfortable and private for the little family.
“The boys really haven't been around any babies, so this will be so fun for them,” said Lisa, adding “They are excited to become Uncles!”
Message for Sarah and the Baby
Over email, messages were sent for the baby and new mother.
Grandma Callister said, “I never thought that I would get to this stage of my life, where anticipating your arrival is almost as exciting for me as when I was waiting for your mom to be born was. You are already so special to me and I already love you so much! I can't wait for you to enter this world, so that I can hold you and get to know you. You are SO lucky, as you have the best mom in the world and she will teach you that anything is possible if you want it bad enough. You are coming into a wonderful family and will be surrounded by an endless amount of love and support, even if you don't play hockey.”
Being a hockey family, this is said with a smile.
Party planner Harvey offered this message: “This is a special time for Sarah and her family. I hope that Sarah knows how loved she is by so many, and how much we are all here to support her and her beautiful baby boy. I feel blessed to be a part of this journey with Sarah, her baby, and her family.”
Longtime family friend Lind commented, “Sarah, you are going to be a great mother and can’t wait to meet your baby boy. He is going to be so loved!
