nternational Earth Day is April 22 and for all of next week, area organizations have created virtual Earth Day activities to run from April 19-25.
Devan Ekmark, the Minnesota GreenCorps member serving at AEOA, explained over email that due to COVID-19 these alternative activities were created following the cancellation of the community clean-up. “We decided on a week-long event where people can do activities on their own time to participate.”
An event has been created on Facebook to encourage the community to participate. It can be found by searching Arrowhead Earth Week: Celebrating 50 Years of Earth Day.
“This virtual ‘Earth Week’ event will allow people from all over to participate in Earth Day activities, while staying safe. To make the event easily accessible for everyone, Devan put together a list of 50 activities–in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day,” said Rutabaga Project Manager and Food Access Manager for AEOA, Kelsey Gantzer over email. “We want everyone to be able to share and connect even while they can't physically be together.”
“As for what activities, it's focused on things people can do in their home or on their own that can range from changing a behavior to reduce waste, learn about a topic related to our natural world, ect,” explained Ekmark. “These activities are being encouraged because they allow people to participate on their own time without worrying about COVID-19.”
All who participate are encouraged to email a photo to Ekmark at devan.ekmark@aeoa.org to be entered to win one of two $25 gift cards to Target. The drawing closes at 7p.m. on Saturday April 25, and the winners will be announced the following Monday.
“Earth Fest, along with many other Earth Day events around Northeast Minnesota, had to be cancelled,” said Gantzer of the ever-growing annual events. “Although this virtual event isn't a replacement, we hope it will provide positiveI activities that everyone can try and create a sense of community.”
The virtual Arrowhead Earth Week is being co-sponsor by The Rutabaga Project, Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability, Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies Coalition and North St. Louis Soil and Water Conservation District.
“We're happy to co-sponsor especially because we weren't able to do Earth Fest this year,” IRPS board member Marlise Riffel said over email. “And dreaming up virtual ways to celebrate Earth Day/week was fun!”
Riffel said plans are already being made for next year’s Earth Fest, which will be held on April 24, 2021.
“Personally, I don't think there has ever been a more urgent need to consider our relationship with the Earth than now,” Riffel said. “This pandemic is giving each of us time to ponder some dilemmas. I hope that we will come out of this situation with a renewed commitment to earth caring.”
Just because the community can’t be together, that is no reason to skip Earth Day this year.
“Earth Day is meant to show our respect for this planet we live on,” said Jenna Ballinger, the community health specialist at Essentia and lead of the Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies Coalition. “There are so many things we can do as individuals to show our respect. Like starting to compost, cleaning up our yards or a storm drain, being smarter about our food consumption and what we waste, and so much more.”
Ballinger explained that her group is co-sponsoring this event as a way to encourage family time. “This is an opportunity to get families to work together on something. Also, it’s good to create healthy habits and it’s good for the community.”
