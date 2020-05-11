ELY – The Dairy Queen in Ely has temporarily shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Store owner Paul Ivancich took to the business Facebook page to announce that the employee’s last shift was on May 4 and all their co-workers were notified and tested as of 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital. Test results are expected back in several days, but the store will remain closed pending conversations with medical providers.
“We are closing to deep clean out of an abundance of caution to protect our community,” Ivancich wrote. “Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our employees and guests.”
Ivancich noted the store follows guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Protection and the Minnesota Department of Health, and employees have been required to wear gloves and face coverings.
The announcement comes at a time when some elected officials, business owners and citizens of the Iron Range have expressed frustration with Gov. Tim Walz over the current stay-at-home order restricting non-essential businesses from entirely opening to the public. Bars and restaurants have been limited to serving food via delivery and curb-side pickup. The order is set to expire Monday, but could be extended or modified by the governor.
Meanwhile, the debate on how and when to reopen businesses has penetrated all aspects of life in Minnesota.
Owners of bars and restaurants on the Iron Range are publicly talking about financial problems and fear of continued closures.
Sandra Rohwer of Palmer’s Tavern in Hibbing took to Facebook to write an open letter to Walz, criticizing the governor for a lack of communication with business owners on how he will modify orders. Walz has announced changes to the state’s COVID-19 approach at 2 p.m. news conferences, but has largely only hinted at his intended actions leading up to the announcement.
Rohwer said she’s operated the bar for 11 years and, unless the order is modified, is scheduled to open again Monday.
“With that, it means that tomorrow morning I need to order stock. The beer in my cooler is expired, my freezers are empty, and I don’t have the capital to completely restock,” she wrote in a post Sunday. “There has been ZERO communication to us business owners as to what our restrictions are and if we are actually opening or extending the shut down. You need to communicate with us, you can NOT leave us hanging in limbo.”
Some citizens are saying the rural cities on the Iron Range offer safer chances for reopening businesses outside the metro with proper social distancing measures. Some note that the 80 percent of people infected by the coronavirus show mild or no symptoms and others maintain that the virus affects people in similar ways to influenza.
Other citizens say that rural communities here are bound to be hit by the virus, with cases already confirmed at The Emeralds nursing home in Grand Rapids, the L&M Fleet Supply in Hibbing and now the Ely Dairy Queen. Others say that, although most people recover from the virus, they fear that the regional medical care is inadequate for a region largely populated by older adults with high rates per capita of underlying health conditions.
The notion of whether the state government can reopen businesses in safe ways has been a politicized topic on the Iron Range, as it has in other regions across the state and country.
Last Thursday, Walz asked Minnesotans to “stay close to home” when venturing out for the state’s fishing opener over the weekend which garnered record sales in permits. “This is not about defying an order that I put out. This is about defying public health warnings. This is about defying the science of how this stuff spreads.”
Despite the governor’s pleas, the Iron Range found itself a welcoming spot to fishing enthusiasts from the Twins Cities, North Dakota and states as far as Nebraska, Tennessee and Florida, according to hotel staff, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear for their job security.
All county and city governments in the northeast region have closed their buildings to the public. Some citizens reportedly wear masks and practice social distancing when shopping at Lowe’s Home Improvement and Walmart, based in Hibbing. Others do not.
Meanwhile, the state of Minnesota continues to suffer an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 and related deaths.
As of Monday, at least 11,799 Minnesotans have been infected with the coronavirus, according to the state Health Department. At least 591 people have died due to the virus.
So far, 7,536 people are no longer required to isolate themselves and are considered not at risk of spreading the virus. About 452 remain hospitalized and 194 are in intensive care.
St. Louis County has 96 confirmed cases and 12 deaths.
State and county officials will not specify the exact locations of the cases, citing privacy concerns. There remains limited testing.
