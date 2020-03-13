AURORA — An emergency meeting was called for the Aurora City Council at 9:30 a.m. Friday for discussion and planning around COVID-19.
“The city called a meeting to lay out a preliminary plan for COVID-19 response,” said City Administrator Becky Lammi over email Friday. “We would like to be prepared, not panicked.”
On the agenda was general COVID-19 discussion, employee sick leave, public space closures and bills and payroll.
“The city council has met and discussed situations and possibilities surrounding the current COVID-19 outbreak,” Lammi said. “At this time, the city has formed a collaborative COVID-19 response team consisting Becky Burich (Hoyt Lakes), Jodi Knaus (Town of White), Amanda Gross (Mesabi East School Board), Tim Soular (East Range Police Department), and myself (Aurora). This team will closely monitor the CDC and MDH recommendations, allowing for a fluid response.”
Under the topic of employee sick leave it was decided that “Employees will be granted the ability to borrow sick leave if they do not have enough to cover their absence.”
At this time, no public spaces have or are being planned to be closed. That decision will be made by the response team.
“The team would follow CDC and MDH recommendations for public space closure,” said Lammi explaining that, “The City of Aurora would consider the library, city hall, and community center to be public spaces.”
As for why these topics were discussed, Lammi said, “We want to be prepared in the event COVID-19 spreads to the community. Having discussions and thinking about possibilities equips everyone in City leadership. It also keeps lines of communication open for all those involved.”
There are zero cases of COVID-19 in Aurora and St. Louis County.
“I would encourage everyone to wash their hands frequently and stay home if they’re not feeling well,” Lammi added.
