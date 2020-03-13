To support health and wellness in our communities, Essentia Health is waiving the fee for E-visits related to screening and evaluation of respiratory symptoms and concerns related to COVID-19.
In addition to COVID-19 screenings, E-visits cost only $30 for 20 common conditions, including:
• Allergy symptoms
• Bug bites, including tick bites
• Colds
• Eye infections such as conjunctivitis (pink eye)
• Irritable bowel syndrome
• Lower back pain
• Mouth sores
• Stye, a red and painful bump near the eyelid
• Skin conditions such as acne; dermatitis; diaper rash; eczema; mild burns; shingles; and tinea infections, also called ringworm
• Tobacco use
• Upper-respiratory infections, including sinus infections or influenza (flu)
• Urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women
• Vaginal yeast infections
Starting an Essentia E-visit is easy. You’ll fill out a short questionnaire. Your answers will be reviewed by an Essentia provider who will make a diagnosis and create a personalized care plan. You’ll also be given a phone number to call if you have any questions or concerns about your care plan.
Visitors limited
Essentia Health is following guidelines from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to limit the potential transmission of COVID-19 in our facilities. At our long term care and assisted living facilities, we are postponing gatherings and events, screening all visitors and limiting access.
Maintaining the health, wellness and safety of our senior care residents is our top priority. We have plans in place and can respond quickly and efficiently should the virus affect a resident, caregiver or visitor.
For the protection of our residents, caregivers and family, the following restrictions are being implemented:
• Routine social visits are restricted until further notice.
• Our senior care communities (nursing homes, senior apartments and assisted living facilities) will restrict access to essential visitors only. Specifically, this means limiting visits to those related to a change in a resident’s condition or a loved one being at the end of life.
• Essential visits will be limited to the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• Everyone entering these buildings will undergo screening at the designated entrance.
• These restrictions are in effect at Essentia Health-Homestead in Deer River; Essentia Health-Northern Pines Care Center in Aurora; and Essentia Health-Virginia Care Center in Virginia.
We are committed to safeguarding the health and wellness of residents and preventing the spread of illness.
As this situation evolves, the latest information will be posted on the Essentia Health website at EssentiaHealth.org.
