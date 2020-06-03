Eveleth cancels 4th of July parade, not fireworks

EVELETH — Eveleth’s Fourth of July Committee has canceled all of its events around the popular holiday celebration, but the city’s fireworks display is still scheduled.
Eveleth officials were notified Monday and a letter was made public over Facebook on Wednesday explaining that the cancellation is to ensure health and safety of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
“With the complexity of the COVID-19 virus, it would be hard to put on the Fourth of July events while maintaining people’s safety,” said committee member Jon Marcaccini on Wednesday afternoon at his pharmacy. “We hated to do this and tried to wait as long as we could but we can’t guarantee the public’s safety.”
The Fourth of July is a very popular event in Eveleth as people travel from across the state to experience the parade, street dance and other activities.
“In my 65 years I never thought we would cancel the Fourth of July,” Marcaccini said.
This was later echoed by Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich.
“That is Eveleth’s day, the Fourth of July,” he said over the phone Wednesday. “I never thought I’d live to see a day without a Fourth of July in Eveleth.”
The cancellation is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minnesota Department of Health has issued guidelines for a phased reopening of the state. Minnesota is currently in phase three and festivals are not allowed through phase four.
Data from the Minnesota Health Department show 1,086 deaths and 25,870 positive coronavirus cases across the state. At least 14 people have died from the coronavirus and 118 have been infected in St. Louis County.
“It is disheartening after everything people have been through the last few months,” Vlaisavljevich said. He said he doesn’t doubt there will be people out in the community and celebrating. “People know the risks and can decide for themselves if they want to be out.”
The mayor said he was disgusted by how the pandemic has been handled. “Different parts of Minnesota could have been handled differently,” he said referring to the differences in rural versus urban settings. “This really hurt a lot of businesses.”
Although restaurants and bars still have safety-based limitations, they are open for business. Vlaisavljevich reiterated that the local police force will not be used to enforce these regulations.
“We are not the patio police,” he said. “Our department is busy and needs to be able to respond to emergency calls.”
Traffic has increased in downtown Eveleth since bars and restaurants were able to start opening for outdoor dining Monday. In a letter, the Fourth of July Committee encouraged the public to “patronize these local establishments as we work through this pandemic.”
Meanwhile, the fireworks display is still planned.
“Eveleth has spectacular fireworks and this year’s show won’t be diminished,” Marcaccini said.
This year’s fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10:15 p.m.,on Saturday, July 4. They will be set off at the south end of Grant Avenue, but will be visible throughout the area.
“There are hundreds of places to view the fireworks without the crowds,” Maraccini added.
The Fourth of July Committee is continuing to collect donations for this year’s holiday. Donations over and above funds needed for the fireworks will be rolled over to the 2021 and future celebrations. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 763, Eveleth, MN 55734.
Marcaccini concluded by saying, “Thank you to everyone for your generosity in donating to the Fourth of July Committee.”
