EVELETH — All city buildings in Eveleth are closed to the public until further notice and Police Chief Tim Koivunen has been named the Emergency Management Director.
On Thursday, he sent an update on the city’s efforts.
“The city has been preparing and making every possible effort to make certain the public remains safe and has the resources and services they need during this pandemic,” in part states the letter. “The city is asking the public's patience and support due to the rapidly evolving and changing situation that has been occurring.”
The letter updated the city’s current protocolos.
City hall is closed to the public and city water shutoffs have been suspended. Utility payments should be placed through the payment box in the front of the building and will be credited to your account.
The police department is closed to the public and no one other than employees will be allowed to enter the building. Officers will no longer respond to medical calls unless police presence is required, in which case EMS workers will direct the officers.
Officers will no longer be transporting to the hospital, detox or other public services. They will only do jail transports.
Police staff will be provided with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).
Public Works employees will also be provided PPE and will not enter homes or businesses unless approved by the director or assistant director. The water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant are closed to the public. All equipment will be sanitized after each use.
The library remains closed to the public.
The fire hall is closed to the public and no visitors are allowed. Guidance for fire and ambulance personnel on health and safety is provided by the chief and EMS operations supervisor.
The Eveleth Auditorium is closed and no events are scheduled until April 26. The City is taking no bookings until future notice. The Hippodrome is closed to the public.
All on-sale liquor establishments are closed until further notice.
On Friday, the Eveleth City Council held a special emergency meeting to discuss COVID-19 and received updates from department heads.
“The city did not take any official action,” said Koivunen in a follow-up email. “This was an informational/update meeting in which we discussed what has occurred so far and the steps we have taken to protect and maintain a high level of service for the public. We have all agreed to meet regularly to discuss the ongoing changes with this pandemic.”
Their next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
“We want to be proactive as a city,” explained Koivunen over the phone Friday. “We want everyone informed and on the same page. I am confident we are doing all that we can. The public has been great so far.”
Over the phone, Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich explained the council also heard options for the city to declare a state of emergency.
“The mayor can declare this for three days, at any time. I don’t think we need to do that,” said Vlaisavljevich.
He explained that if the city did declare a state of emergency, it would give the department heads authorization to conduct business.
“We don’t micromanage our departments, anyway,” said Vlaisavljevich. “Not reacting and overreacting are a two-edge sword. We need to act appropriately to this pandemic. The biggest concern I have is for those with the greatest risk to limit exposure.”
The mayor encouraged neighbors to look after elder residents.
“Pick up prescriptions and groceries so that they don’t have to be out in public,” was his advice.
Vlaisavljevich said that this sense of community, helping neighbors in this time of need, is a great thing about living in Eveleth.
“The worst thing to do is cause public panic,” Vlaisavljevich repeated. “We want to cause the least amount of impact on the economic community and mental health of our residents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.