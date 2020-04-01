AURORA — Northern Lights Yoga of Aurora only opened last November, and as with other area businesses, has had to shut its doors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But owner and operator Jenna Dickinson isn’t letting this be the end of her new business.
Although the studio is temporarily closed, Northern Lights Yoga is now available to you in the comfort of your own home through YouTube and Zoom classes.
“Practicing consistent, daily yoga is very important to myself and many of my regular students,” Dickinson said over email. “I wanted a way to provide classes to people on their own time so I decided to start a Youtube channel and record classes. We especially need yoga right now. It is so beneficial for our total health: mental and physical.”
She has had to work hard to provide her service to the community. After a few bumps, she was able to upload several sessions on YouTube and now teaches regular classes through Zoom, a video conference platform popular for groups.
If you are interested in contacting Dickinson or signing up for a Zoom class you can contact her at jennadickinson85@gmail.com or through the website www.northernlightsyogamn.com.
Both platforms are offering classes, by Northern Lights Yoga, at no cost.
“It’s the kindness of my heart knowing people have less resources themselves. It is also to keep my own yoga practice alive and growing. It feeds my soul,” explained Dickinson over email. “I am being rewarded, maybe not with money, but with knowing I am doing what I can to help people in my community stay less stressed. “
Dickinson is working on creating a schedule for Zoom classes, depending on demand, but is currently considering Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
“I care about all my students and want them to feel a sense of ease through these hard times,” Dickinson, who is trying to make practicing yoga as easy as possible, added.
NorthernLightsYogaMN is the YouTube channel where Dickinson has posted some sessions anyone can access for free. As of Tuesday, three videos are posted of various lengths.
Janice Mikolich is 83 and regularly practices with Northern Lights Yoga. Since the studio has closed its doors, Mikolich was exposed to the YouTube videos Dickinson has been posting and regularly rotates through them.
“Even though the videos are the same, each time I do a session I find something different that draws me in or is important to me that day,” said Mikolich over the phone Wednesday. “The videos are varied and so is what I’m looking for, depending on the day.”
Mikolich explained that Dickinson’s style is what is right for her.
“Her classes are not like aerobics,” she laughed. “Not that people my age do a lot of aerobics!”
Mikolich said that Dickinson is very welcoming and starts her sessions with chatting, reading and breath work. “She tells us not to be judgemental of ourselves. Don’t compete with yourself. If something doesn’t feel right today, that is OK. Tomorrow may be different. You don’t need to compete with others or yourself. Do what you can and are comfortable with.”
Mikolich said that by the end of each session, even if she started with stress and negative feelings, she finishes calm and refreshed. This is a feeling she needs in this time of uncertainty.
“I do know that yoga is the one thing that has helped me keep my sanity during this time of insanity,” concluded Mikolich. She plans to continue working with Northern Lights Yoga and Dickinson and recommends that others do, too.
Another regular student for Dickinson is Marcia Lawyer who has been practicing yoga for over 20 years.
“I had never heard of Zoom before last week. It was easy to join and now I am able to be with Jenna ‘live’ a couple of times a week,” Lawyer said over email Tuesday. “I am so thankful to Jenna and these other local teachers for keeping us connected at this time. Yoga is really helpful to keep us grounded during this time of stress and uncertainty.”
The mission of Northern Lights Yoga is to “provide a safe, healing, inviting environment to all,” said Dickinson adding, “Yes, yoga is a form of exercise but it is more than that. It calms our minds and bodies. It allows us to be more at peace, more in the present, and more mindful. “
Dickinson regularly emails her students with updates for the studio and a message for daily reflection. She is trained in a flow style of yoga, based on fluid poses, and trauma informed yoga.
Yoga is not just for the flexible but can be adapted for anyone and benefits everyone.
“Yoga is great for kids. I am trained from birth to 18 year old and my 3 year old daughter is often doing it at home.”
The Northern Lights Yoga studio is located at 112 Main Street South in Aurora. With all other yoga studios in the state, its doors are closed for the time being.
“I end all my classes by saying a yoga saying: ‘May all beings everywhere be happy and free
Namaste’,” said Dickinson. She added “When I say those words I truly mean them. May our world get past this and become a more peaceful happy place!”
