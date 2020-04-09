IRON RANGE — As traditional community holiday events, like Easter egg hunts, are canceled, communities step up to still add cheer this Spring. Hoyt Lakes will have a parade and the Minnesota Discovery Center is holding a virtual egg hunt.
In Hoyt Lakes, the annual egg hunt has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus. This event brings together the community and adds a festive atmosphere for the Easter holiday.
The Hoyt Lakes Chamber of Commerce knew it had to come up with something to replace the event and during a brainstorming session, the idea of a crowdless parade was hatched.
“The route goes through all of Hoyt Lakes so every resident will be included,” explained Cherie Grams, with the Hoyt Lakes Chamber of Commerce, over email this week. “They can watch from inside or stand out in their own yard. We will be tossing the eggs into their yards from the boxes of trucks as we go by.”
The parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday and follow the same route as the Christmas parade.
“The fire department has agreed to drive the Easter Bunny around town on the fire truck (as they do with Santa every year),” Grams said. “We will be meeting them at the Hoyt Lakes EMS building and starting our tour around town.”
Following area fire trucks will be vehicles with members of the chamber, Miss Hoyt Lakes and other community members. “They will be driving around behind the fire truck tossing out candy and plastic eggs filled with toys, money and candy into yards,” she added.
Families wishing to participate are asked to put a picture of the Easter Bunny in their window. These houses will get treats tossed into their yard.
“There are no other activities, just us giving the community something to look forward to during this time,” concluded Grams.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) announced that it will be offering a virtual egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Through a virtual tour of the MDC, participants are challenged to hunt and count eggs for a chance to win prizes. According to the press release: “One special golden egg has been hidden, find it and win a special surprise!”
“Now more than ever, families need things to do to keep their kids busy at home, so it was nice to be able to partner with local organizations and businesses to put this event together,” stated Executive Director Donna Johnson. “We would like to thank all those who contributed to make this happen. During challenging times, it’s nice to know and see individuals and businesses step up to the plate to fill some of the voids as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.”
The virtual egg hunt and MDC tour will be accessible online at www.leedrick.com/easter/.
Although the tour will remain online indefinitely, for a chance to win prizes ,an online form must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday, April 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.