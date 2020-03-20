First CD8 case found in Chisago County

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in northeast Minnesota on Friday, according to state health officials, who say community transmission is widespread and that testing restrictions make the actual number of cases in the state unknown.
A case of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, was reported in Chisago County, about 150 miles south of Virginia, but located in the Eighth Congressional District region it shares with cities on the Iron Range.
It’s the first case in the district, which unofficially marks the start of northeast Minnesota territory. In total the Minnesota Health Department reported 115 cases in the state from 3,856 tests performed, up 26 cases from the numbers reported Friday.
Gov. Tim Walz said in a press conference Friday that the state has more than 1,200 backlogged tests, which health officials said they hope to catch up on in the next couple days. That backlog, coupled with the limit on testing capabilities in Minnesota, have officials believing there are more cases of COVID-19 circulating than is reflected in the daily reports.
“We really believe there is widespread community transmission in the state,” said Kris Ehresmann, the director for infectious diseases at MDH, during a press briefing, cautioning that the coronavirus is likely in other communities across Minnesota. “We believe COVID-19 is circulating in all our communities.”
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Friday that Minnesota is still building out a model to guide officials on the number of ventilators and ICU beds that will be needed. She said as soon as the information is available, MDH will be transparent and make it public.
“The model doesn’t exist yet,” she said. “It’s being built.”
Chisago County officials said in a press release Friday that the local case is a resident of the county in their late 30s, who had symptoms in February and did not see a physician for testing until symptoms were gone.
Minnesota officially announced its first case of COVID-19 on March 6. The latest update suggests the coronavirus may have been circulating in the state a month prior to its official arrival.
“There are no known contacts at this time and they have since recovered,” a Chisago County press release stated.
The confirmed case in the Eighth District illustrates how quickly things change and evolve around COVID-19.
Earlier in the day, MDH said a case was confirmed in Wadena County in northern Minnesota, which is located in the same congressional district. But later Thursday the department issued a correction, noting the case was in another northern part of the state in Clay County, which borders North Dakota.
Neighboring counties in Wisconsin, Bayfield and Douglas, announced their first cases of COVID-19 this week. Douglas county directly borders St. Louis County.
Minnesota Eighth District U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber’s office said the congressman was aware of the case in Chisago County and pointed to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act signed by President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday, which is meant to expedite funding to local governments for testing and treatment.
“Congressman Stauber has been in constant contact with county administrators and elected officials to offer his assistance,” said spokesperson Kelsey Mix over email. “He has also been checking in with county health officials, local hospitals and nursing homes to see what they need during this concerning time.”
In a separate press release Friday, Stauber said “With the number of cases of coronavirus increasing, it is imperative that Northern Minnesotans are informed and fully prepared.”
Friday’s 26-case jump represented the largest one-day uptick in cases in Minnesota, but Walz said it’s not time to issue a “shelter in place order” enacted in California, New York and Illinois, an extreme measure social distancing that confines people in their homes to slow the spread of the virus.
The DFL governor told reporters Friday that ‘shelter in place’ is in the toolbox of options he has during emergency times, but said the state wasn’t there yet. Minnesota closed temporarily closed schools and shut down dine-in services at bars and restaurants this week. A decision on the future of schools is expected this weekend.
“We’re not in the business of hoping,” Walz said during Friday’s press briefing. “We’re in the business of planning.”
Walz also said he’s been in communication with the Minnesota National Guard about their role, but so far they haven’t been deployed for response to COVID-19.
The MDH offers a COVID-19 hotline from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903.
