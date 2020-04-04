Fishing opener: Anglers should stay close to home

This week Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pulled the plug on the 2020 Governor’s fishing opener event which was slated to take place May 7-10 on Otter Tail Lake in Otter Tail County.
The 73rd version of that tradition and all the good people who have been planning for it since last May, along with all the resort, bait shop, restaurant, gas station, motel and hotel owners are just the latest victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walz, who has been quick to pull the trigger on closures and stay-at-home orders since the virus started spreading across the country, added that while the event is canceled, he would still be fishing on the opener – just closer to home – and that the rest of us should do the same.
Sure he will.
I can see it now, Walz in one of those puffy old-style orange life jackets that wraps around the neck – something somebody found for him in a back room in St. Paul - casting a bobber with his Zebco from the shores of Lake Minnetonka while Appolonia goes for a swim.
In all seriousness, while I could care less what Walz will be doing on May 9 I will give him credit for at least reminding Minnesotans that it is all right to get out and fish that day and in fact, they should make a point of doing so.
Any little bit of business for the bait shops, resorts and gas stations will be a welcome gift at this point.
It will also be a welcome escape mentally.
“We’re pleased to let anglers across the state know that the 2020 season will open as planned,” Sarah Strommen, DNR commissioner, said in the same statement from Walz. “We encourage anglers to start planning for new ways to enjoy the tradition of the Minnesota Fishing Opener close to home and in ways that also protect public health.”
She added that the DNR urges anglers to use good judgement when choosing where to fish, not only on the opener, but “this season.”
“While we want people to enjoy outdoor activity to maintain health and wellbeing, we’re asking anglers to forgo travel to their favorite fishing spot and instead fish close to home to contain the spread of COVID-19. We also want to remind anglers to maintain social distancing at boat landings,” Strommen said.
So as you can see, this goes beyond May 9 but very few media outlets reported the story that way. In fact, the response to the Walz announcement was exactly what one would expect it to be in this day and age – focused mostly on the Governor, his announcement, and his handling of the COVID situation thus far.
The real story should have been about the people most affected by the second part of this statement – the section where he tells everyone to fish but stay close to home.
That particularly portion is probably particularly painful to business owners in northern Minnesota – an area where truckloads of people from all across the state and from places like Iowa, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois head to each May, and throughout the summer, in hopes of catching some walleyes.
You know what else those anglers do?
They spend money.
Lots of it.
But, if COVID is as bad as we are being told – and all indications are it might be worse – then Walz and DNR officials are correct in declaring that people stay close to home for the walleye opener.
The spread has to be contained.
Still, I feel bad for the resort owners up here.
Many are most likely coming off one of the better winter seasons in recent memory and were probably hoping to combine the economic benefits of an extra-long snowmobiling season with the usual summer fishing and camping rush to put together a good fiscal year.
Instead, with the word that travel is basically restricted for the walleye opener - and maybe all summer with some news outlets reporting current predictions indicate the state’s coronavirus epidemic will peak in mid-August - they are left in a precarious position.
Fishing in Minnesota is big business year-round, but never as much as in May and throughout the summer months.
According to the most recent DNR figures (from 2016) traditionally nearly 500,000 people fish on the opening day for walleye and northern pike. That’s like one-third of the 1.4 million licensed anglers in the state.
The economic impact of all that angling (in 2016) was about $2.44 billion in retail sales
The sales tax generated from that alone is over $250,000.
O
Springtime temporary road and trail closures on state lands
Spring thaw and saturated soils from heavy rainfall last fall are negatively impacting road and trail conditions on state lands, according to the Minnesota DNR. This may affect Minnesotans who live near these areas and use these roads for essential travel or to get outdoors near their homes.
Several roads and trails in state forests, state parks, recreation areas, and wildlife management areas are closed temporarily because they are not firm enough to support vehicle traffic without causing damage. Depending on weather conditions, the temporary closures could remain in effect until sometime in May. Details about road and trail closures are available at mndnr.gov/closures.
“We ask that people use good judgment, obey the closures, and check the DNR website for updates,” said Dave Schuller, state land programs supervisor for the DNR’s Forestry Division.
Users should pay particular attention to state forest road closures. Forest roads and trails are listed individually, rather than listing a general road closure for the whole forest. Roads that can handle vehicle traffic will remain open but may be restricted by vehicle weight.
Signs will be posted at entry points and parking lots.
Closure information is updated on the website every Thursday by 2 p.m. However, closure signs may be in place before the website is updated. Users should also be aware that the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many DNR operations.
While there have not been any road or trail closures due to COVID-19 at this time, users should regularly consult the DNR COVID-19 webpage (mndnr.gov/covid-19 for the latest information.
Road and trail closure information is also available by contacting the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us, 888-646-6367 or 651-296-6157, (8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday).
For information on roads and trails on county land, contact the county directly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.