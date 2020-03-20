Funerals are now being impacted by COVID-19

Funeral directors from across the Range met Thursday at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert to discuss the current COVID-19 crisis and how it affects that inevitable fact of life — death.
"It is the ultimate choice of the family to proceed with a limited number at the funeral, or wait for an undetermined amount of time" to have the service when the Coronavirus pandemic is past, Keith Shatava of ZMS said in a phone interview.
Funeral directors in attendance at the meeting were Lisa Bowes of Mlaker Funeral Home in Cook, Jim Woods of Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely, Chris Dougherty of Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, Brian Hanson of Range Funeral Home in Virginia, Bill Bauman of Bauman Family of Funeral Homes, Virginia and Tower, Greg Anderson of Anderson-Daniels Funeral home in Hibbing, Tammie Bernd of Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth, Joe Schreiner of Rupp Funeral Home in Chisholm, Joey Nemec and Shatava of ZMS.
Here is what the Minnesota Department of Health issued Thursday regarding deaths that occur during the COVID-19 pandemic:
Decedents can be buried or cremated following current state requirements.
It is possible to have a funeral, but it should be limited to 50 and the location of the funeral must be able to accommodate social distancing of 6 feet per person.
Services with more than 10 people where the majority of participants are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should be postponed or cancelled.
Funeral homes should discourage families from providing food or beverages.
A suggestion to the families could be to postpone the funeral until the restrictions on numbers of attendees are lifted; this might be for several months or longer.
Funeral directors could offer live streaming as an option for these services/viewings.
There is currently no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who has died of COVID-19. People should consider not touching or kissing the body of someone who has died of COVID-19 so this can be a recommendation to the funeral attendees.
People who feel sick or who are part of an at-risk population (e.g., the elderly, immune-compromised, etc.) should stay home per MDH recommendations.
Funeral homes should encourage families to practice social distancing at the service, wash their hands, and cover their coughs.
Encourage families to scale back direct contact like handshakes, hugging, and kissing at the service or funeral.
Funeral homes should supply tissues and alcohol-based hand rubs for the families to use.
Funeral homes should stock an adequate supply of soap and paper towels in the restrooms.
Ultimately, funeral homes will have to determine how they will best balance the guidance with the needs of their families. Each funeral home develops a plan to manage challenges presented with the current situation. The funeral home management should stay informed regarding current recommendations to protect their staff and families of the deceased.
Shatava said, "Families who are adamant about having meals and choirs and family and friends (at a funeral service) and opt to wait -- we don't know how long that will be."
Bernd of Cron-Sheehy said, "We're here 24 hours a day, seven days a week to serve families."
