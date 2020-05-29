AURORA — Head coach Dave Hillman and his Mesabi East Giants were hoping to play their first official baseball game on the school district’s new artificial turf field this spring.
The baseball team also had a great deal of confidence heading into the 2020 season, armed with six seniors and a overall solid team.
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, postponed their season and later canceled it as the virus spread across the state and the country.
“We had a lot of returners,’’ co-captain Hunter Levander said. “We were looking decent. We were hoping to make a run in the playoffs,’’ he added, despite losing some pitching from last year’s squad.
“It was tough’’ when the season was postponed, Hillman said in a telephone interview. “We had a good group of seniors coming back.’’
Co-captain Cole Meyer was confident, as well. “I thought we had a pretty good team this year.’’
It was a big blow when the postponed season was later canceled.
“It was really heartbreaking to see these guys have to sit out and not be able to play,’’ the coach stated.
“I was pretty upset about it,’’ Levander added. “We had a lot of guys with good attitudes coming into the season. Most of us were pretty bummed about it.’’
Meyer said he didn’t want to be too negative about it, but he “was pretty devastated’’ because he knew he wouldn’t be able to represent the Giants team again.
In addition to Meyer and Levander, Mesabi East also had seniors Tyler Ritter, Bryce Kopp, Jack Halliday and Noah Shuck set to lead the team.
After struggling in recent years, Hillman was confident this team could break through.
“I thought we had the possibility of being in the Section final four, but that’s the way things go sometimes.’’ Losing the opportunity to play at all “was upsetting.’’
Not being able to play on the field again this spring was equally heartbreaking.
“They were supposed to play on it last year,’’ Hillman said, but things got delayed. With that in mind they wanted to get on the field and break it in this spring, but that was taken away too.
“It was going to be fun to play on,’’ Levander said. “We were looking forward to playing on it.’’
“I was looking forward to baseball season being fully healed’’ from a football injury, Meyer added.
While high school baseball is over, Hillman said they boys may still be able to play on a Senior Babe Ruth team this summer.
“Hopefully we can put a product out on the field,’’ he said. “Hopefully everybody gets a chance.’’
The field should be ready shortly, once the dugouts are complete, according to Hillman. The school’s building construction class was supposed to build them, but that got cut short by the coronavirus, as well. He added the industrial tech teacher and some others will “social distance’’ as they complete the dugouts in the near future.
Meyer hopes to take part if summer baseball if everything goes as planned. “Whatever there is I’m going to be playing it. I’m still staying optimistic about that and staying in shape for that.’’
Levander will also have the opportunity to play baseball at Hibbing Community College next fall. He’ll be in the law enforcement program and completing his AA degree, while also playing for the Cardinals.
Hillman is staying positive about the possibilities this summer, but the high school season being canceled definitely affected him.
“When this happened, the wind was taken out of all the sails.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.