BIWABIK — Hitting the slopes one last time or two before ski season concludes is an option for those feeling cooped up while following heath organizations’ social distancing recommendations.
Of course, the decision to be in any sort of public place is completely a personal one, Benji Neff, Giants Ridge director of mountain sports, said by phone Friday afternoon.
The Biwabik ski and golf resort on Friday cancelled its annual spring carnival and slush cup, which was set to take place today, following Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s declaration of a peacetime emergency in the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resort is also implementing extra precautions, such as removing some of the tables in the dining areas of the chalet “so that people can spread out more,” Neff said.
The Department of Heath has recommended that people social distance at a space of six feet per person at smaller gatherings and issued guidelines Friday urging the cancellation or postponement of large events with 250 or more people.
Neff noted that most of Giants Ridge’s winter business “is conducted on the slopes, where there is plenty of space.”
The resort is “monitoring decisions as they come,” he said, adding that Giants Ridge staff arrived Friday expecting to prepare for the spring carnival and slush cup.
“We are disappointed we are not holding the event,” Neff said. Giants Ridge employees look forward to it as much as the public, he said, but the safety of guests and staff is top priority.
Giants Ridge issued a statement to the public Friday afternoon, which said, in part, “we continue to follow recommendations from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and other health organizations and follow their guidance on heath precautions related to coronavirus. Just as we do with all safety protocols, we continue ongoing training with our staff to follow CDC recommendations around hand washing and sanitizing. We are asking all our team members to be especially diligent in their wellness routines, and as always, asking them to stay home in the event they are sick or exhibiting signs of illness.”
The notification also said that the resort prides itself on “maintaining a clean and healthy facility. We spend eight to ten hours cleaning every night” using United States Environmental Protection Agency-approved disinfectants.
Additionally, the notice stresses the resort’s understating and respect of personal decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic, and states its pride in still being able to offer recreational opportunities “in the fresh air of northern Minnesota.”
“There is still plenty of a base” of snow on the slopes, Neff said. He said he expects “great” — albeit “springlike” — conditions on the slopes this weekend. The cross-country trails are also predicted “to hold for the next couple weeks.”
