Gilbert, Virginia libraries to close as cities respond

GILBERT — The Gilbert Public Library and the Skenzich arena "are closed until further notice" due to the coronavirus crisis, Mayor Karl Oberstar said in a phone interview Monday. On a related note, the Virginia Public Library announced it will be closed from March 18 to 30 and the wifi password has been placed on the announcement board.
The Gilbert Community Center will remain open this week for two events previously scheduled, but no further reservations for the center are being taken, he said.
Jim Paulsen, executive administrative clerk, issued a letter to Gilbert citizens that reads in part, "After consultation with Mayor Oberstar regarding COVID-19, it was determined that the most important thing to the city is the health and safety of our community. We are taking a pro-active approach helping to minimize the spread of the coronavirus."
The letter continues, "We are aware of the impact this will have on our community; however, it is imperative we protect our employees and all citizens the best we can. We are working on plans for upcoming council, board and commission meetings as we would like to remain on the forefront on this issue while we work with the League of Minnesota Cities, Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC (Center for Disease Control) to gather best practices and protocol during this time."
Oberstar said, "We have locked the council chambers and the senior citizens center. Police, fire and public works (personnel) are taking their precautions," the mayor said.
There is a drop box outside city hall for payments, and residents can enter the building and a city staff employee will meet them at the office door, if for example a person needs to buy city garbage bags. The bags are also available at the Gilbert Holiday station.
