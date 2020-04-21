Goal: Stay in the NHL

GRAND RAPIDS — Back in October when the National Hockey League was still in play, Jake Bischoff attained a lifetime dream when he was called up to play for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Bischoff, a 25-year-old defenseman and a 2013 graduate of Grand Rapids High School, had paid his dues before reaching the NHL. After an outstanding career in high school, he attained another huge goal when he signed to play for the University of Minnesota and follow the footsteps of his father, Grant, a former Gopher captain and also a graduate of Grand Rapids High School.
A four-year starter for the Gophers at defense, Bischoff – who was drafted by the New York Islanders in the 2013 draft – also attained another goal when he served as captain for the Gophers, just like father Grant. Following his collegiate career, he started his professional career with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League (AHL). Traded to Vegas in 2017, he spent the next two seasons playing for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL where he combined to score 36 points and also finish the two seasons with a fine combined plus/minus of plus 34.
Bischoff said he was surprised that he was to be called up to the NHL and he said it was an exciting time for him, showing that all his hard work had paid off.
“It was pretty crazy and it is definitely something you dream about when you are a little kid,” said Bischoff. “It came out of the blue and my first feeling was definite excitement for sure. It also was nice that my parents were able to come out and see it so that was fun.”
Bischoff said he enjoyed his time in the Grand Rapids youth hockey program, being able to play with his friends throughout high school.
“It was awesome. I got to grow up and play with all my buddies until we were seniors and it was amazing,” said Bischoff, the son of Grant and the late Jackie Bischoff, and stepmother Tammy. “We have a great hockey town up here so it definitely was a great time.”
One thing Bischoff regrets is the fact he was unable to play in a state hockey tournament for the Thunderhawks.
“Not playing in the state tournament was I guess not really a regret because we tried our hardest,” Bischoff explained.
Heading off to the University of Minnesota, Bischoff said it was a dream for him to play for the Gophers.
“It was a dream to play there my whole life,” he said. “With my dad playing there, I was a big Gopher fan from when I was a little kid. Being able to play for them is definitely pretty cool.”
Bischoff said his biggest Gopher highlight was making it to the national championship game his freshman year. He added that another big highlight is the fact that the U of M won the Big 10 championship all four years he played for the Gophers.
“There were a lot of different big moments, big games, big series and that was a lot of fun throughout the four years,” said Bischoff.
Being drafted out of high school by the Islanders, Bischoff said he didn’t think much about his professional prospects while playing for the Gophers. He said that being drafted was not a sure ticket to the NHL.
“There are a lot of people who get drafted that don’t make it and there are a lot of people who don’t get drafted who do make it,” he explained. “It ended up working out well after college.”
While he is not big as NHL defenseman go at 6-feet, 1-inch and 195 pounds, Bischoff said that while he may not be huge, he has enough size to be able to do his job in the NHL.
“I am definitely not one of the bigger defenseman and I am not super undersized either,” Bischoff said. “You need to make up for what you lack in size with sound position, stick position, that kind of stuff to make sure that you are able to break up plays and what not.”
After playing four games with Vegas, Bischoff was sent back down to the Wolves. He was playing there when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus. He said his first goal was to play in the NHL, and he added that it has changed now that he has achieved it.
“Now the goal changes to try to find a way to stay there,” Bischoff said. “I plan to work hard over the summer and depending how this year finishes and whether we go back and finish it off, I still plan to continue to work hard and go into training camp next year with the mind set that I want to try to stay there.”
Bischoff said there definitely is a jump in talent between the AHL and the NHL, but he feels that he can make that jump.
“Guys in the NHL are faster, smarter and stronger and that kind of thing, but it is nice as a puck-moving defenseman that you always have a winger in the right spot,” said Bischoff. “All those guys are so smart that you always have outlets to pass to.
“It’s harder in a way, but also in a way it makes it almost easier because the players are so good. I didn’t really feel like I was out of place at all so I guess that is good.”
With the season suspended with the coronavirus, Bischoff said players have been sent home with the orders to stay in shape.
“We are just sort of chilling right now,” he said. “I am back in Grand Rapids trying to work out and stay in shape. We will see what happens, I guess.”
