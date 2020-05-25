Hearing that NBA great Patrick Ewing was hospitalized a few days ago after testing positive for COVID-19 was a bit disheartening.
Reports on Monday that the former New York Knick and Georgetown Hoya was at home and getting better was equally relieving.
I was 21 when the 7-footer won the 1984 NCAA championship with Georgetown, which culminated a college career (four years) of 121-23.
He carried his impressive skills into the NBA, where he found instant success with the Knicks.
He closed out his career with an average 21 points a game and nearly 10 rebounds per contest.
It was a joy to watch Ewing battle some of the NBA’s best, while helping New York reach the 1994 NBA Finals.
Just watching him haul in rebounds thanks to his amazing wingspan and score at will was something I will never forget.
His string of nine seasons with more than 10 rebounds a night and scoring nearly 29 points a game in some seasons had him destined for the Hall of Fame.
His abilities helped him enter the coaching fraternity for 15 years, finally landing his first head coaching job at Georgetown in 2017.
After revealing that he had the coronavirus on Friday, Ewing also expressed just how important it is to take it seriously.
“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones,’’ he said in a statement.
I realize how many people have been affected by the pandemic, but I am more than happy Ewing did not succumb to COVID-19.
Former Knicks teammate Charles Oakley sent his best wishes to Ewing, as well.
“I went to war with you for ten years. I won’t leave you on the battlefield now. Get well Patrick. More fights ahead,’’ he said on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.