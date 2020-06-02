Grab a seat: Bars, restaurants reopen to outdoor dining, eye the indoors

IRON RANGE — A new phase of Minnesota’s coronavirus response started Monday with bars and restaurants across the state able to seat customers — in outdoor venues only — for the first time in more than two months.
Gov. Tim Walz closed bars and restaurants for dine-in services on March 18, fittingly the day after the state celebrated St. Patrick’s Day, forcing those that didn’t have food takeout or delivery options to turn off the lights indefinitely.
Margie Koivunen reopened the patio space at her downtown Eveleth bar, Margie’s Roosevelt, promptly at 11 a.m. Monday.
“The skies started pouring,” she said Tuesday. “I just thought ‘Oh boy.’”
But the weather on the Iron Range took a turn for the better as people filtered in and out of the establishment.
Koivunen said the outdoor setting has created some logistical challenges to manage — running in and out to make drinks, a small staff, and the weather. Rain aside, the hot and humid start to June made it difficult to keep drinks cold in the outdoor serving area.
The bar is trying to keep two people on staff throughout the day, in part to help serve customers, but also as a security measure.
“We’re leaving the inside exposed,” Koivunen said. “I had to put a lot of new security measures in place.”
In Virginia, Rozy Campbell is one of the owners of Kunnari’s Kitchen and Coffeehouse. They’ve operated a drive-through only service since the governor’s executive order went into effect, and on Monday had not yet opened an outdoor seating area.
As the reopening of dine-in services neared last Friday, the city of Virginia called to offer picnic tables to be placed at the business to accommodate the new set of rules issued by Walz.
“Our plan of action is to continue to only have takeout,” Campbell said Monday. “There will be picnic tables in the parking lot and our patio seating. Customers can call in their order, order online or through the drive through — and then it will be up to them if they want a seat at a table.”
Once the tables are open, Kunnari’s plans to disinfect seating on a regular basis, but will not have a server in the outdoor dining area.
The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the family-owned business, which relied on walk-in customers and catering. The once bustling cafe is now empty and catering events have come to a halt. This has also trickled down to the staff.
“It is unfair to ask the wait staff to come back with such limited seating and always the chance of rain,” Campbell said of their plan for free range outdoor dining, adding “We are doing better than we could have hoped for, but not as good as being opened all the way.”
Outdoor dining openings varied across the Range. Village Inn in Virginia set up picnic tables and a tent while Sawmill Saloon and Restaurant opened its newly-built patio area for the first time Monday. Others, including Perkins in Mountain Iron, did not have outdoor seating setup as of Tuesday.
Minnesota reported 22 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,072 out of 25,508 identified cases since early March. Current hospitalizations (537) and intensive care cases (248), though, remained relatively stable from Monday. Both of those key metrics have trended down the past three days.
The governor said last month that indoor dining, at limited capacity, is the next phase of the slow reopening of the state. Health and government officials said the “stay safe” plan factors in how coronavirus spreads, noting prolonged exposure in enclosed settings like a bar or restaurant puts people at a greater risk than outdoor venues.
Walz said there’s no timetable on beginning the next phase, but it generally takes about two weeks for health officials to understand the impact of the previous steps. Minnesota is also gearing up for an increase in cases as a result of the massive George Floyd protests in Minneapolis and other cities.
In Eveleth, Koivunen said she was “very, very excited to be open,” but said she’s also looking forward to opening up further.
“It’s great to see some of the people we haven’t seen in a while,” Koivunen said, praising the community support over the past few months. “It’s great to be heading in the right direction.”
Campbell also said she was grateful for the community support, but admitted fully reopening is a tricky topic.
“Customer and employee health is our top concern,” she said, “but we feel ready to open and that it should be left up to the customer to decide if they are ready to return to normalcy or want to stay tucked away. We would like it if it was up to the consumer on what level of precautions they want to take — whether back to normal, using the drive through or staying at home.”
