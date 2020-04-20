Hibbing Taconite will idle its operations on Sunday, May 3, with plans to resume in early July, according to an ArcelorMittal USA spokesperson, who emailed the Mesabi Daily News on Monday night.
HibTac is the third mine to announce it will idle, joining U.S. Steel's Keewatin Taconite and Cleveland-Cliffs' Northshore Mining, citing "unprecedented and challenging times president by the COVID-19 pandemic."
About 650 workers will be laid off as a result of the outage and ArcelorMittal is working with the United Steelworkers on a layoff minimization plan.
"As a result, Hibbing Taconite has begun preparations to reduce production in a safe and orderly manner with necessary precaution to preserve the asset for future production," the spokesperson said.
The company plans to return to operation on July 6.
Hibbing Taconite is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal, Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel. Much of the 7.8 million tons of pellets it produces each year are shipped to blast furnaces at ArcelorMittal's Burns Harbor in Indiana, which was also idled Monday.
Layoffs were expected across the company's U.S. operations after ArcelorMittal USA CEO John Brett wrote a letter to employees on April 13, and again on April 15, preparing them for workforce reductions.
"Regrettably, we must reduce our employment levels for both our hourly and salaried workforces," Brett wrote on April 13. "This is an extremely difficult decision; one I hoped would not be necessary, but the current circumstances and the project outlook render it unavoidable."
The April 15 letter was addressed to non-union workers and outlined the basics of the layoff process and unemployment.
"The precise duration of the Program is unknown," he wrote in the letter. "I realize this is disconcerting, but I do not want to mislead anyone. Let's hope our economy safely reopens soon, Americans can resume some resemblance of normalcy, including their consumer spending habits, and employment levels are restored.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
