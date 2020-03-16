Hockey Dads Challenge

ROSEVILLE — Just about 1 1/2 years ago, Zach Lamppa and Tom Chorske set a Guiness World Record for longest hockey pass (904 feet) on a crystal clear Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis.
Fast forward to 2020 and Lamppa and Chorske (known as the Hockey Dads’) recently set three more world records at the Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval in Roseville and have issued a Hockey Dads Video Challenge to encourage others to break them.
While setting the records has been a lot of fun, the Hockey Dads are more interested in getting kids involved in setting records than being recognized.
“Between Tom and I we have seven kids,’’ said Lamppa, formerly from Virginia. “We’re passionate about it. I love youth sports.’’
The whole point, according to Lamppa, is to inspire young people to do something out of the box and “focus on their skillset.’’
“We’ve set a few more hockey dad records and now we issue a challenge for you to break it and maybe grow a mullet,’’ Chorske (a former NHLer) said in a video documenting the new records.
The “Hockey Dads’’ records that were recently set are as follows: 1, the longest goal (315 feet); 2, the longest backhand pass (305 feet); 3, longest save by a 6-year-old (Lamppa’s son Judd) (320 feet).
“These are benchmarks we set to inspire hockey players of all ages to try and achieve great things while making it fun and positive,” said Lamppa of Detroit Lakes, Minn., World Record Holder and founder of the Hockey Dads. “We want this to become a movement to let people, especially kids, find the fun in perfecting their hockey skills.
The Hockey Dads are encouraging players of all ages from all over the world to try their hand at breaking these recently set records and submit their video to the Hockey Dads website (amazingefforts.com). Sponsor partners Gray Duck Spirts and The Minnesotan, a lifestyle apparel company, will team up to recognize any new world record submitted, a news release said.
“For both players and parents. It’s all about having a positive attitude in the game of hockey” said Lamppa. “There are so many pressures we all face. The pressure of making a team, the pressure of getting ice time and the pressure of winning games. We want to create something that is simply about getting on the ice as a family and just find the simple enjoyment of the game.”
In addition to the video challenge, the Hockey Dads are planning an event next summer at the Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval “to get some kids involved, Lamppa said. Anyone that wants to participate in the festival-like atmosphere at the event can just go to amazingefforts.com and sign up. “Once we get enough people signed up, we’ll have a summer event in July,’’ he added. A winter event is also planned in 2020 or 2021.
Lamppa said the event would use the indoor ice, as well as the outside facilities for street hockey and other things. He encouraged kids 6-15 to “come and participate and compete against your peers.’’
Record-setting attempts will definitely be a part of the festival. Examples include: Most goals in one minute from different distances, most one-timers, most puck and ball volleys, most targets hit in 30 or 60 seconds, world’s fastest slap shot, longest one-timer from any distance and many more.
Chorske believes the effort will be perfect for a charity tie in. “If and when we partner with a charity or fundraiser, we’re going to add to that event and do some good for some charities.’’
Such a partnership would also make it fun for hockey dads and moms to come out with their kids as they try to set records, he added. “It’s a different spin on the sport of hockey.’’
Six-year-old Judd Lamppa is just one example of how much fun it is to set a record. After setting his record in the video, Judd skates down the ice and jumps into his father’s arms.
“He epitomizes what we’re trying to do,’’ Lamppa said. “Just get out there and have fun and get involved in the game we all love.’’
World record examples can be found at amazingefforts.com.
The records set by Chorske and Lamppa can be found on the same website.
