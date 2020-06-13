The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota climbed past 30,000 on Saturday, while the number of people hospitalized with the disease in the state fell to its lowest level in more than a month.
Saturday's report from the Minnesota Department of Health included 394 new cases and nine more deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,283 since the pandemic started.
While residents of long-term care facilities have made up the majority of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, Saturday’s report showed only four of the nine newly reported deaths were people who lived in those facilities.
The total number of confirmed cases statewide is now 30,172. Completed tests exceeded 12,000 for the third consecutive day — bringing that total to more than 400,000.
And the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals continued to fall, to 390 in Saturday's report. That's the lowest level since May 3. The number of those patients being treated in ICUs also is at its lowest level in more than a month.
Minnesota health officials offered some cautiously upbeat analysis Friday on the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic as those two closely watched metrics — current hospitalizations and intensive care cases — continued to plateau.
The stabilizing numbers suggest that the state is successfully managing the spread of the disease so it does not overwhelm the health care system.
“The hospitalization picture has stabilized and improved pretty significantly in recent weeks, which has been great to see,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Friday.
Officials, however, warned the situation could deteriorate if Minnesotans get complacent.
Malcolm and Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, again implored people to continue wearing masks in public spaces and keep social distancing. People who feel flu-like symptoms should get tested and people who feel ill should stay home.
“The positive news is that many of our indicators are neutral or slightly positive,” Ehresmann said, adding that while it was cause for celebration, “we’re not out of the woods, yet.”
‘Tired of it, too’
Officials have been pleased by the relative recent stability in some coronavirus statistics but continued to press Minnesotans to act responsibly in public — masks and distancing — to minimize the spread of the disease.
“We know people are tired of this, and we are tired of it, too,” Ehresmann said Friday. “But following these precautions on a personal level is really important for the state to keep moving in the right direction.”
Earlier in the week Ehresmann cautioned that the coronavirus could surge again in the fall and winter along with influenza.
The state’s COVID-19 response this spring to minimize indoor contact in restaurants, bars and other gathering spaces effectively eliminated the typical influenza season, but as people return to social spaces, the state is likely in the fall to face influenza and COVID-19 cycles together, she said.
Restrictions on daily life were eased significantly this week with Gov. Tim Walz letting a host of businesses reopen — including indoor bar and restaurant service at limited capacity.
