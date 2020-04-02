Hospitalizations spike, COVID-19 cases reach 742

Minnesota deaths tied to the COVID-19 pandemic now stand at 18, up one from Wednesday, with 38 people now in intensive care, the state Health Department says.
The number of positive tests for the disease since the pandemic began rose to 742, up from 698 Wednesday. Of the total, 373 patients — half — have recovered to the point where they no longer need isolation.
The new numbers come as officials continue to try to secure needed supplies to test for the virus and Gov. Tim Walz weighs whether to extend Minnesota’s stay-at-home order beyond April 10.
Walz on Thursday also announced that Minnesota’s health plans have agreed to waive cost-sharing for treatment of COVID-19. He and state health leaders are updating reporters now.
The governor also plans to address Minnesotans Sunday night via YouTube when he delivers his State of the State address. He’s said he’ll decide next week whether to extend the stay-home order.
The move by the health plans means no cost sharing for tests or in-network hospitalization and expanded access to telemedicine. State Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley told reporters that the participating plans — including Blue Cross, HealthPartner and Medica — have agreed to waive sharing costs at least through May.
The plans have not made a commitment to cover sharing costs for out-of-network service but the Commerce Department continues to talk with them about it, Kelley added.
Beyond the updates of cases and deaths, the Health Department Thursday noted:
• The age range of those currently in intensive care runs from 25 to 98 years old; among those who have died in Minnesota, ages run from 58 to 95. The most recent death was a 69-year-old Hennepin County resident who was not in a group care facility, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters.
• 56 of 87 Minnesota counties have a confirmed COVID-19 case
• An estimated 31 percent of COVID-19 cases have come from community spread, the greatest likely source of exposure to this point.
Malcolm said 47 group care facilities in Minnesota now have at least one case of COVID-19 case; 11 of the 18 deaths have involved people living in group care operations. She said the state would begin naming some of the larger facilities with cases.
State officials are still working to secure coronavirus testing supplies and other medical gear to meet a peak of hospitalizations roughly projected for late May.
Besides the strain on the medical system, officials continue to remain concerned about the economic toll.
Since March 16, 297,397 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment. Steve Grove, the employment and economic development commissioner, said Minnesota’s most recent claim numbers trended down from last week.
