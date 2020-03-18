Iron Range churches cancel services amid virus concerns

IRON RANGE — Members of the faith community this week are grappling with the fluid situation of the coronavirus pandemic and constant updates in determining how to proceed with worship in the next couple of weeks and beyond.
Many churches on the Iron Range canceled all services and church events, while several continue to monitor the situation.
On Monday, Fr. Anthony Craig, Priest at St. Joseph’s Church in Chisholm, said only the Penance service scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 had been canceled. “So far, that’s it, but stay tuned,” Craig said.
But then on Wednesday, the Duluth Diocese announced additional measures to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
Rev. James B. Bissonette, diocesan administrator, said in a press release that all public Masses are suspended through April 20, effective Friday, March 20. He noted the measures could extend beyond April 20, or should conditions improve more rapidly than expected, that they could be lifted at that time.
“I do not take these temporary measures lightly and I strongly encourage you, the Faithful and the Clergy, to do the same,” Bissonette wrote. “Let us pray that I will be able to lift them soon, that we will remain safe and well as we stand with Mary at the foot of the Cross during this time of crisis, and that we will be able quickly to resume the public sharing of the Gospel and our Catholic faith.”
Bissonette said priests may celebrate private Mass without a congregation. In addition, the diocese canceled all gatherings of more than 10 people, while instructing those vulnerable or showing any sign of illness to stay home. It’s also noted that all present should practice good hygiene and “social distancing” policies such as remaining six feet apart.
The latest release follows an announcement from the Diocese of Duluth last week regarding a dispensation of mass obligations for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.
For people who are unable to make it to church, there are some options. WDIO broadcasts Mass on Sunday. There is also a broadcast on the cable network EWTN and at noon every day online through relevantradio.com. Craig said he’s exploring putting the Mass from St. Joseph’s Chisholm on YouTube for people to view.
Methodist
This week, Rev. Terry Tilton, Pastor at Chisholm United Methodist Church said that the church has canceled all church activities through the end of the month. “It’s out of caution,” Tilton said.
Last weekend, the congregation of about 30 people held services and everything was pretty much as usual, as normal as things could be during this time of uncertainty.
But now a tentative date of April 5, which happens to be Palm Sunday, has been set for the services to resume at Chisholm United Methodist.
Rev. Andy Petter, Pastor at Wesley United Methodist church announced that Wesley United Methodist is suspending all group activities, including in-person worship, through March. Worship services will be available through the church’s Facebook page at: Wesley UMC Hibbing.
Lutheran
In Hibbing, Rev. Sarah Fike, Pastor at First Lutheran Church, said this coming Sunday will be the first time that there will be no in-person worship in recent memory for the congregation of about 80 people.
The church’s building is locked at this time, and if anyone needs anything they are to call ahead. It’s uncertain when First Lutheran will resume in-person worship services. “We’re until further notice and will keep updating people as everything changes,” Fike said.
The church will continue to offer a live broadcast on Channel 5, which is something it has traditionally provided.
Rev. Brian Birk, Pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran in Hibbing and Faith Lutheran in Chisholm had earlier in the week said the churches would remain open.
But then in an update on Tuesday, Faith Lutheran announced it will be canceling its Wednesday Lenten services and Sunday worship starting this week. Holy Trinity is also canceling its services.
On average Faith Lutheran and Holy Trinity each have about 15 to 20 in attendance for Sunday worship. Birk said this past week there were a few less.
Along with canceling the church services, all other church and youth activities have been canceled, including the monthly pasty sale at Holy Trinity.
At Grace Lutheran Church in Chisholm, services have also been canceled, both the Lenten service on Wednesdays and the regular Sunday worship service. Average attendance is around 40 people.
Rev. Brad Felix, pastor at Grace Lutheran, said earlier in the week that the free community ham dinners that Grace Lutheran has been offering monthly since March of 2018 have been canceled until further notice. Sunday School and youth activities are also on hold.
The Missouri Synod of which Grace Lutheran offers a broadcast at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays called “Main Street Living,” which its members are encouraged to tune in and watch when they are unable to come to church.
On Tuesday, Felix said the church will continue to monitor the situation.
Rev. Tim Yearyean, Pastor at Grace Lutheran in Hibbing said his church had yet to make a decision and planned to discuss the topic at a meeting Tuesday night.
Assembly of God Church
Rev. Micah Reed, pastor at Chisholm Assembly of God Church said that all Wednesday night events have been suspended until further notice.
On average, the church has about 75 people in attendance. Its Wednesday activities average about 40 to 50. Wednesday had offered children’s activities, youth groups and an adult bible study. No decision has been made as far as Sunday worship as of yet, but the church is looking at doing a live feed versus in-person worship in light of new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control on Monday to limit gatherings to 10 people or less.
Chisholm Assembly of God offers a live feed on Facebook for people to view. “This is an ever changing fluid situation, and we ask that you remain flexible in helping to care for not only those in our church, but also in our community,” Reed wrote on the church’s Facebook post.
Baptist
Rev. Dan Erickson, Pastor at Chisholm Baptist Church, said a number of events, including the popular Easter musical, “For One Such as This,” have been canceled.
As for Sunday services, Erickson said the church board is meeting on Thursday and will be making a decision. “That’s a question I can’t answer quite yet,” Erickson said. “We’ll likely be suspending Sunday morning services until this crisis is over.”
On average, Sunday attendance at Chisholm Baptist is about 340 people. The Easter musical is a public event, which historically had attendance of more than 800 people over a three-day run.
Bible studies at Chisholm Baptist will continue as normal, so far. Erickson said there are several small bible studies that meet, some are at the church and others are at people’s homes.
Orthodox
Rev. Milos Zikovich, priest at St. Basil Orthodox Church in Chisholm said the services there are normal, citing no major changes. He said the church is not planning any big events and is keeping the older people in mind.
