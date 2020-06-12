Northeastern Minnesota businesses are hurting.
As the nationwide economic downtown unfolded, some furloughed most of their employees. Some shuttered their doors. And some may never reopen.
“We've done over 300 business loans in northeastern Minnesota just in a short span of time,” said Mike Lattery, director of business finance for the Duluth-based Entrepreneur Fund . “Last year, we did 270 total.”
To help local businesses recover, the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation is offering financial assistance.
A $5 million Taconite Area Business Relief Loan Program advanced by Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips was supported Wednesday by the nine-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.
“We want companies to get going,” Phillips said Thursday. “We want to help businesses. If they're in need, we want to do it as soon as possible.”
The taconite relief loans are intended to supplement other state and federal relief programs, said Phillips.
The loan program, along with a grant program to communities, were created in consultation with the agency's economic development partners within the region, said Phillips.
“All of our community development partners indicated there's a lot of pent-up demand,” said Phillips.
Under the loan program, businesses within the agency's 13,000-square mile service area can apply for loans of up to $40,000 at two percent interest. No repayment is due for six months. Payments over 60 months would follow. Businesses must have been operating for at least a year and operating on March 1, 2020. Applicants must intend to re-open if closed due to the pandemic.
“As much as we prefer a grant than a loan, there's a need,” said Erik Holmstrom, Laurentian Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer.
It's estimated that the loan program could help about 200 local businesses.
The loan program is being administered by the Entrepreneur Fund. Guidelines are available on the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation website.
“It's a great tool to give some people some room to adapt,” said Shawn Wellnitz, Entrepreneur Fund chief executive officer. “This isn't going to go to big chains. It's going to go to the small businesses that need it.”
Response to the program has been immediate.
“We've got 12 businesses that contacted us right after the (IRRR) board meeting,” said Lattery. “The need is strong and the demand is there.”
Applications for the loan program can be made through the Entrepreneur Fund website.
Beyond the loan program, a $2 million Taconite Area Community Relief Grant Program is also being offered by Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
The program allows cities, townships, or tribal units of government within the agency's service area to apply for grant awards of $50,000 to $400,000.
The grant program is designed to allow communities to offer a lending program to businesses within that community. Economic development associations, housing redevelopment, joint powers boards, and community non-profits, are also eligible.
“COVID-19 has created extraordinary challenges to businesses and communities in northeastern Minnesota,” said Phillips. “Their operations have been disrupted on a financial and demand level and on a workforce level due to the need for social distancing. The new community relief program enables businesses to work directly with their community to structure loans for small or larger amounts.”
Hibbing is one of the communities that will be applying for the funding, said Tom Dicklich, Hibbing city administrator.
“There's been quite a few businesses that have reached out to us,” said Dicklich. “The biggest thing is to be able to bridge the gap until they're up and running again.”
With businesses facing varied challenges, Dicklich says Hibbing officials plan to offer a low-interest program that fits the needs of businesses.
“Hopefully, we can get this money and then tailor it to the businesses,” said Dicklich. “Every business is facing a different situation. Nothing is cookie-cutter. Once we know how much money we can get, we will talk more with the businesses. The more businesses we can open up the better.”
Holmstrom says the grant program is a positive for communities and businesses.
“It's great because they can use it in a flexible way,” said Holmstrom.
Guidelines for the community relief grant program are available on the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation website.
