Jaime Nyquist filed an unemployment claim after she lost her job at the Crown Ballroom in Hibbing.
Nyquist, 34, returned to her home in a city of 16,000 people to her fiancé and his teenage daughter. At the time, she was unsure whether her being laid off had been necessary, since St. Louis County had not reported that any of its 200,000 residents tested positive for the coronavirus. The state of Minnesota had five cases, but those were mostly in metro areas, far from the remote communities on the Iron Range.
“I immediately regretted signing a one-year lease on our apartment,” Nyquist told the Mesabi Daily News during a recent phone interview. “How are we going to pay for the loans on our new vehicles? I was full of uncertainty and fear.”
Two days later, on March 13, Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime state of emergency. In the following days, he directed the closure of all K-12 public schools and announced in Executive Order 20-04 that all non-essential businesses would shut down following the first confirmed case of community spread.
Nyquist recalled feeling somewhat “lucky” since her fiancé maintained his position at a local energy solar plant, him being an example of the 80 percent of statewide employees to be considered essential. She also felt grateful to have another source of income from owning real estate property in the region. But without a job herself, she filed for unemployment.
More than a month later, Nyquist continues to file for unemployment on a weekly basis, but she has not yet received her $1,200 federal stimulus check. She does not enjoy the feeling of depending on money from the government, especially since she is able to work.
“I feel like my foundation has been ripped away,” she said. “But I don’t feel like my situation is worse than other people. I wasn’t that deep into creditors. I live a simple life. I know other people have it way worse that we do.”
This past Monday, Walz noted that his administration plans to reopen businesses in stages and safe measures, but warned that social distancing practices could disrupt businesses for 18 months no matter when his administration lifts stay-at-home order.
There remains no effective vaccine. In the meantime, Minnesotans are left in the dark on when they may return to work.
Abigail Sayre, 50, has also filed for unemployment after being laid off shortly after St. Patrick’s Day from her position as the general manager of Country Kitchen in Hibbing. The restaurant remained open for several weeks offering curbside pickup and delivery, but eventually closed.
“This has impacted my life both positively and negatively,” Sayre told the MDN. “Positively in a way that I have been able to get to know my children and enjoy the down time with them…We have been filling our time with alot of arts and crafts, game boards, and yard work. So we have been trying to do whatever we can to keep sanity in our home. Although Facebook Lives and TikTok have done just that.”
She continued, “Negatively, would be more because of the financial pressures it has put on our family.”
As Sayre told her story, she forgot her password needed to file her claim on the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development website so she has yet to receive any unemployment. She considers herself “fortunate” to file her taxes and has been able to use the returns for rent and necessities for her children.
As of Wednesday, Nyquist and Sayre stand among at least 519,484 of the 5.6 million Minnesotans who have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March, a reflection of the national economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic. There are 30,450 of the 322,073 people who filed for unemployment in the seven county Arrowhead Region in the northeast part of the state. And there are 19,236 people who filed in St. Louis County, the hardest hit economy in the region.
It is here, in northeast Minnesota, mayors across the Iron Range have declared local emergencies and closed its doors to the public to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It is here where three mining companies — U.S. Steel’s Keewatin Taconite, Cleveland-Cliffs’ Northshore Mining and ArcelorMittal’s Hibbing Taconite — announced plans to idle operations resulting in the layoffs of an estimated 1,500 workers due to the economic downturn of the steel industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (KeeTac has not released how many employees will be laid off.) It is also here where the long-standing UPM Blandin paper mill closed its doors and thousands of bartenders, cooks, waitresses and hotel staff have been also furloughed and where owners of resorts and outfitting companies are holding their breath as the tourism industry shudders amid state and federal closures of some recreational activities and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The multiple cities stretched across the Iron Range have closed down. Big box stores like Target and Walmart remain open, as well as chains like L&M Supply Fleet. Essential businesses such as auto shops and gas stations are running. But retailers like Bender’s Shoes and Dunham’s Sports and the bars and restaurants such as Boomtown have closed their doors to the public.
Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and regional health care providers like the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing postponed elective appointments and surgeries. The goal is to focus on the highest-priority cases to preserve hospital beds and protective gear and to free up the time of nurses and doctors to prepare for the possible influx of COVID-19 patients. Serious surgeries requiring immediate attention are being considered but people across the country in need of slow-growing cancers or hip replacements, for examples, have been reporting delays in getting access to health care.
Sayre suffered a stroke in December 2018 and has been living with a “slow-growing” brain tumor. “Right before quarantine started I was slated to fix the hole in my heart that has been one cause of my major stroke,” she said. “But I was unable to continue doctoring at the Mayo Clinic until this has come to a point where I am able to do so. I am hoping to be able to resume my care so that I can move forward.”
She continued, “I look that my cup is half full, always have and always will. I am a continual work in progress. What COVID-19 has taught me is to stay strong like always.”
So far, the United States has confirmed at least 2.6 million cases of the coronavirus and 196,356 deaths. New York — the epicenter of the coronavirus in America — has suffered 242,786 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 13,869 deaths as of Wednesday.
Minnesota has 2,721 cases and 179 deaths. As for St. Louis County — a space some imagined immune to the coronavirus — there are 54 cases and 10 deaths.
There remains no effective vaccine and so-far limited testing capabilities across the country. As of Wednesday, at least 316 million people in 42 states — including Minnesota — have enacted stay-at-home orders. (The surrounding states of North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa have not issued such measures to mixed criticisms.)
Meanwhile, the CDC continues to recommend the practice of social distancing and the use of cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but President Donald J. Trump has said he will not wear one. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered residents to wear masks, but many governors have not opined people to do so. Most recently, Walz called on residents to make homemade masks for people at-risk of the coronavirus.
St. Louis County and Hibbing officials applaud the local efforts of social distancing. But residents have expressed mixed feelings when it comes to donning gloves and masks, and some maintain that they remain safe from the coronavirus while living in an isolated geography, despite constant warnings from health officials to the contrary and the message that the virus has already reached the majority of rural communities across the country.
County officials do not specify the exact whereabouts of those infected in the 6,680-square-mile county, exciting privacy concerns. So, Nyquist and Sayre act as if the virus has already arrived on the Iron Range.
Sayre and their families wear gloves when shopping in the community. Nyquist and her family wear gloves and practice social distancing when going to The Salvation Army food shelf and to shop when needed at Walmart, SuperOne and Cobb Cook Grocery in Hibbing. But just like many others here, she does not wear a mask.
Last Friday, Trump took to Twitter and posted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA.” He sent out the same for Michigan and Virginia. His messages came a day after telling governors to “call your own shots” on opening up their respected economies and energized the 800 people who protested in front of Walz’s St. Paul home to oppose his stay-at-home order slated to last until May 4. The protest, with ties to conservatism activism groups, received applause from Republican leaders in the state who take issue with the continuous closure of business statewide.
“I just don’t have time to figure out why something like that would happen,” Walz saidof the president’s tweet, during one of his daily briefings.
The president and governor briefly talked last Saturday about the state’s Stay-at-Home order, testing capabilities and personal protective equipment. “I’m not interested in adjudicating why we don’t have these things now, I’m just interested in how we get them,” Walz said at a briefing Monday. “That’s what I expressed to the president. He echoed that and expressed great desire to work with us.”
Trump tweeted that he and the governor were apparently on the same page. “Received a very nice call from @GovTimWalz of Minnesota. We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening!”
The protests have magnified differing opinions among state politicians, business leaders and citizens over the way they consider how reopening of the economy would impact the spread of the coronavirus.
A new Politico/Morning Consult poll found that eight in 10 voters across the country — including 72 percent of Republicans — said Americans “should continue to social distance for as long as is needed to curb the spread of coronavirus, even if it means continued damage to the economy,” as first reported by The Star Tribune. Only 10 percent said Americans “should stop social distancing to stimulate the economy, even if it means increasing the spread of the coronavirus.”
Though Nyquist is eager to work, she agrees with the majority of Americans that people should continue to practice social distancing, even at the expense of the economy.
“I would’ve continued to work if it wasn’t for the law. I’m going crazy not working. I have to have some sort of purpose in my life,” she said. “But I feel like we should continue to do what we’re doing,” she said. “I feel like because the people in Minnesota are not being affected like the people in New York that some aren’t into the reality of how serious it is.”
As for Sayre, she has the opinion that “if social distancing keeps us safe I have no issue with it.
“We are trying to figure out how we can corporate social distancing into how we will run the restaurant,” she said. “Financially, this is stressful, but if it means we can get through this and move forward then social distancing is what I’ll do.”
