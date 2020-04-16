‘Learning curve’ for kids learning from home

BABBITT — Elementary teachers spanning the Iron Range and nation have been devising creative learning plans since the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and forced educators to teach in a new way.
Such has been the case at the Northeast Range school in Babbitt, which will hold a drive-by “Staff Parade” today. Students will have the chance to see their teachers waving from vehicles in a drive-by procession aimed at spreading cheer during the pandemic.
Parent Beth Morgan said her daughters, Eva, 10, a fifth grader at NER, and Phoebe, a high school junior at the school — as well as herself — were initially a bit overwhelmed with tackling the school day from home.
“There was a learning curve,” Morgan said.
But now, more than a month into distance learning, they are “settling in,” she said. While the girls miss the social aspect of school, the temporary new form of educations is sometimes, in fact, “quite fun,” especially for her fifth grader.
Reading teacher Rachel Thomas, for instance, had the students conduct a scavenger hunt around their houses, looking for items such as a key, mug, shoe, brush and stuffed animal. The kids then wrote poems based on those items.
Thomas also gave the students each a copy of the book, “Esperanza Rising,” before the school closed, and she has been reading chapters to the class via chats on Google Hangouts.
Eva has been enjoying math class, as well, said her mom. Lessons are sent though videos, and the students “create their own story problem,” which they share with each other on the website, Flipgrid.
“Then they have to respond to it and solve the problem,” she said. “They are able to add their own personal twist to them.”
The band teacher had the students pick a song and explain why they chose that particular one. This week, Morgan said, the students are interviewing their parents about the music they listened to during their childhoods.
And for one of the science class assignments, students were asked to go on a nature walk and take and explain five pictures, she said.
Morgan, who works for the Arrowhead Library System and has been teleworking from home, said juggling both homeschooling and work have been an adjustment.
But her older daughter was already taking an online class, and Eva is catching on quickly and adapting to connecting with her teachers and classmates over a screen. “It’s fun for them to see each others’ faces,” even if it can’t replace in-person interactions.
“The teachers have all been so wonderful,” including providing some leniency when there are technology issues, Morgan said. “They have been doing a great job of staying connected with the kids and giving them the support they need.”
And the educators are going one step further today.
The parade will be “a burst of sunshine and positivity,” Morgan. It will be a chance for the students and teachers to shout out how much they miss each other — and “keep up the good work.”
