Lislegard appointed to select committee on COVID-19 response

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman is appointing a select committee of lawmakers to help address the COVID-19 pandemic, including strategies to reopen the economy and address different areas of state.
Iron Range State Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, will be a part of the select committee to help explore the impact on the Greater Minnesota region that is home to the state’s mining industry.
Hortman announced the bipartisan committee during a virtual press conference Tuesday. She will chair the group and the standing members will be DFL House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL Ways & Means Chair Lyndon Carlson, Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, and Ways & Means Minority Lead Pat Garofalo — or their designees. They are expected to meet for the first time Monday. The committee will have five rotating members: three majority members and two minority members, depending upon the issue area.
Hortman said the impacts of the coronavirus are on the same scale of a world war and the select committee will primarily focus on the government’s response.
“What we’ve done so far at the state, federal, executive and legislative branch, and what else we could do,” she said on Tuesday. “Because this is a new set of circumstances, there is no playbook. It’s like jumping into a natural disaster.”
The DFL speaker said the committee will also look at workplace and safety and workers’ rights laws to determine if any updates are needed. It will also tackle broader questions in a post-coronavirus society such as what schools will look like in the fall, when in-person education is scheduled to resume.
But the goal of the committee isn’t just to box in legislators. The appointed members will have an open ended opportunity to address other issues and concerns as they see needed. Hortman specifically pointed to Lislegard on the Iron Range and Rep. Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, whose district is on the Minnesota-North Dakota border and faces business challenges with the current stay-at-home orders, while neighboring Fargo, N.D. has looser restrictions.
Lislegard was among the DFLers advocating leadership to develop the committee.
“It’s imperative that regions like ours — with unique economic conditions — have a seat at the table when conversations take place about our next steps in addressing this pandemic, and when we examine the actions taken so far by Governor Walz and the Legislature,” Lislegard said Tuesday. “I am extremely pleased to see the creation of this select committee. My number one priority is to protect workers and safely reopen the Main Street small businesses of rural Minnesota while protecting the most vulnerable. My second priority is to help our local governments get immediate access to the $667 million dollars of CARES Act dollars sitting in the State treasury at this time.”
DFL leadership expects Gov. Tim Walz to extend the state’s peacetime emergency before it expires Wednesday night, and in doing so extending his executive power that has closed dine-in services at bars and restaurants, cancelled in-person schooling and limited business openings through stay-at-home orders.
Republicans and local businesses have bristled at the current closures, prompting protests outside the governor’s mansion and state capitol in recent weeks. Lawmakers opposing the orders failed to collect enough votes to end the peacetime emergency on the House floor and Daudt has said he would hold up a bonding bill unless Walz’s powers are ended.
The select committee is essentially an olive branch to Republican lawmakers and the governor, allowing the Legislature more input on how to reopen the state and begin moving toward a sense of normalcy, while also not creating a new spike in COVID-19 cases.
“It’s an important step forward,” Winkler said of the committee during Tuesday’s virtual conference. “There is a level of urgency and a real test for the Minnesota political system to see if we can grappwith with the scale of this.”
Hortman said the executive branch is trying to draw the line on what its powers are and what falls in the Legislature’s court, calling it a slow process, but that Walz is “balancing the continued relationship with the Legislature and the value we have.”
COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose by 695 on Tuesday to a total of 12,494, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, which reported 23 additional deaths. The coronavirus has caused 614 known deaths in the state, 501 of which occurred in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
For the second time in four days, Minnesota reached the governor’s goal of testing 5,000 people a day and averaged 4,891 tests during that span.
Hospitalizations continue to increase with 496 people receiving care, 199 in ICU and 8,223 no longer in isolation.
St. Louis County reported no new cases on Tuesday, keeping its total at 96 cases and 12 deaths. Itasca County now has 35 cases and two deaths from COVID-19, but Itasca County officials said Monday that they are aware of at least 40 cases.
The first COVID-19 case was reported in Minnesota on March 6 and health officials expect the coronavirus to peak this summer.
