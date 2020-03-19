“How did the first day go?” asked my husband to my daughter Wednesday evening.
“It was bumpy,” she responded.
He told me of her answer after we had tucked the kids in after our first day out of school due to COVID-19.
I would say that was an accurate response. It was a bumpy day. She didn’t dwell on the seemingly unfairness of having to do work just because her brother had to. (VHS didn’t send homework this week but Marquette did. To be fair, they both had to keep busy...or so I tried.)
She didn’t dwell on my nagging or our disagreements. She didn’t dwell on the fact that she found me sobbing in my bedroom.
In fact, I think that was our turning point in the day.
When she heard me, she asked from the doorway what was wrong. Shannon and I rolled into my bed and held each other close. We talked about how she knows she is safe, secure and loved. Cuddling with me is her safe space and I will cuddle the heck out of her in these coming days.
After the kids were asleep, my husband held me. “I’m scared,” I whispered.
Our world is changing. Our society will forever be affected by the changes we are currently experiencing. The workforce will realize that working remotely is possible. Families will see the best and worst of themselves. Neighbors will find who they can depend on and who they cannot.
As American workers, we brag about not taking sick days and toughing it out in the office. With all of the warnings to stay home if you don’t feel well, maybe this will change.
Earlier in the day, when Shannon had shut herself in her bedroom and Mick found entertainment on a tablet, I sat down to work. I opened a press release announcing the closures of churches in the Diocese of Duluth. This was the straw that broke me. I started sobbing. The heaviness of the day and losing the solace of church crumpled me onto my makeshift desk.
Churches and libraries have always been my safe places. In them, no bad has happened to me. In them, I find peace and connect with a higher power and find community with others. Now both (all) are closed.
A fellow Eveleth parishioner shared a message on her Facebook after the announcement. “With church doors shutting across America, it is time for us to show that the church has never been about the building. We are the Church!”
I took this as a message of hope. God could never be confined by four walls — even with vaulted ceilings and surrounded by sanctified art. Instead, God is always with us.
Yes, our community will not gather for Easter mass this year but that doesn’t mean God has forgotten us. It just means that we can no longer be idle participants in our faith.
No longer can we go to church and passively experience our higher being.
Instead, with the closing of church buildings, we must take an active role in our faith. We must do more than simply get dressed and go on a Sunday morning.
As we all know, changes are hard; but they are hard because they are different, not because they are all difficult.
The internet is an amazing tool. I follow @KnockShrine on Facebook and they are live streaming daily mass from Knock, Ireland — a holy site where the Lord appeared as a lamb. You can watch mass live or revisit the posted videos.
If you have never visited a holy site, take this opportunity to take a tour without lines through virtual tours. The Vatican has 360 tours of a number of rooms including the Sistine Chapel.
It seems like COVID-19, if not killing us is making our creativity stronger. Take a look around and let me know what you’ve come up with!
You can contact Leah Ryan by emailing lryan@mesabidailynews.net.
