Local COVID-19 response begins

Editor's note: In order to best inform our readership, online articles and announcements about the COVID-19 outbreak will be available for free at www.virginiamn.com/covid-19.
IRON RANGE — Minnesota health officials are not recommending schools close as COVID-19 cases reached nine within the state and other large gatherings appear on the verge of cancellation.
State Health Department and Education Department officials held a joint daily briefing Thursday afternoon and said COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are currently limited to travel exposure, but school closures would cause disruptions in continuing education and access to nutrition and other services for students, as well as keeping in-demand healthcare workers with children at home.
Dr. Heather Mueller, who oversees student and well-being for the state Education Department, said they are implementing recommendations from the Health Department, which includes distance learning, limiting assemblies and gatherings, and considering regular health screenings of students, teachers and visitors when possible.
"We are now starting to move into the phase when we want to move into community mitigation ... where people's personal lives will be impacted ... even if they are healthy,” Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said during the briefing.
Later Thursday, the Health Department issued guidance to school districts in the event face-to-face education is interrupted. Virginia Public Schools then emailed parents at about 4 p.m. with a detailed letter about contingency plans. That letter is also available in full at www.virginiamn.com/covid-19.
In the event of closures of schools buildings, according to the letter, parents can expect to be notified through email, text, phone, social media and school websites. Information about accessing assignments will be shared if schools are closed for any length of time.
Among the contingency plans include teachers sending students assignments through Schoology, a program used on the school-issued iPads. Plans are also detailed for students without Wi-Fi access.
Students at Parkview Learning Center will receive an iPad and charger with educational apps installed.
The direction given to schools comes after Health Department officials confirmed four more COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, all travel-related, with new patients in Hennepin, Stearns, Dakota and Ramsey counties. More than 300 people have been tested as of Thursday.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus that emerged in China in December 2019 and spread worldwide this winter. The rise in cases in Minnesota has prompted a number of canceled events statewide, colleges postponing in-person instruction and the Minnesota State High School League to announce fan limitations at upcoming postseason tournaments.
Range schools focus on best practices
Iron Range schools said they are following recommendations of the Minnesota Health Department and U.S. Center for Disease Control to keep students and staff safe.
“We are in the prevention stage of managing for a potential outbreak of coronavirus and have standards and protocols already in place as it is the normal influenza season,” wrote Virginia Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt, in an email to parents on March 11. “Virginia Public Schools are continuing to discuss and prepare in the event that a districtwide response is needed.”
Hibbing Superintendent Richard Aldrich said over email that the district sent a similar letter on March 12 to parents and staff.
Reggie Engebritson, superintendent of Mountain Iron-Buhl and St. Louis County Schools, said a letter was sent to parents on March 10 by Head Nurse Gabrielle Christianson. Engebritson added she has also posted two videos on the districts’ Facebook page and website.
Eveleth-Gilbert Superintendent Jeff Carey said the district sent a letter home and is also utilizing its website and social media page to update parents and students.
The districts encouraged parents to follow the same guidelines promoted during the cold and flu season to protect themselves and others, including washing hands, covering coughs, staying at home from school and extracurricular activities when sick and cleaning surfaces like desks and work areas regularly.
In Chisholm, the school district has taken things a step forward. Superintendent Janey Blanchard doesn’t expect any closures at this time, but changed some of the district’s protocols.
“If a student has a fever of 99 or more they go home. They are being kept in another room until someone picks them up,” Blanchard wrote in an email. “We have given all classrooms extra disinfectant wipes and are having students clean their desks and other surfaces several times a day. We have also stocked in and are using hand sanitizer for all students and staff. If we have a medically compromised student we are working with the parents if they feel they need to keep them home.”
Minnesota State extends break
Also on Thursday, Minnesota State announced it would extend spring break and suspend classes until the following Monday. For Hibbing Community College, Mesabi Range College, Itasca Community College and Vermilion Community College, that means classes are suspended from March 16-20 and will resume on Monday, March 23.
The announcement impacts 37 schools under the Minnesota State flag, but residence halls, dining facilities and student support services will remain open and staffed while classes are suspended.
“I am committed to taking all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our students, our faculty, and our staff,” said Chancellor Devinder Malhotra in a press release. “I am also tremendously grateful to all of the faculty and staff for the sacrifices they have had to make, as well as for their hard work addressing this challenging and dynamic situation. Our goal is to accommodate students and help them continue their education despite interruptions caused by COVID-19.”
Minnesota State also cancelled all gatherings and events with more than 100 attendees until May 1 and suspended out-of-state travel by for faculty and staff effective March 16. International travel was previously suspended.
Malhotra encouraged faculty and staff in a Thursday memo to spend the off week “exploring alternative modes of delivery and adjust campus learning spaces to ensure the safety of our communities.”
In the press release, Minnesota State said students should be in touch with instructors and institutions for specific details on classes before they resume.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.