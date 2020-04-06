IRON RANGE — An area man, going by the name of “Jed Riverman,” has created a website with the goal of spreading peace.
“Peaceful Thoughts,” found at www.peacefulthoughts.com, combines photography, film and cartooning with encouraging and peaceful sayings with the intention of spreading peace in this turbulent time.
Launched at the end of March, Riverman said this isn’t about him but ways to promote and find peace.
“It is something out of the blue and different,” he said over email. “We put it up for the simple purpose of giving anyone who wants to seek out more peace a chance.”
The creator of the website is choosing to remain anonymous and go by the pseudonym Jed Riverman. Keeping with the wishes of this Iron Ranger, the Mesabi Daily News will keep the artist’s identity a secret.
“The reason I don't want to be named is that it's not about me,” he said. “It's simply about sharing peace in some way. I want that to be kept simple. No one is earning from this.”
Through an email interview, Riverman explained that the website has been two years in the making.
“I noticed what seemed to be less peace in the world and tried to figure out what one person could possibly do.” The idea to create a cartoon person to share thoughts was found.
“Not being an accomplished artist, I knew that a simple curved line with some facial expression would have to do.” Riverman partnered with a webmaster in Cook to make this happen. “The most amazing thing is the timing. I’ve been drawing pictures and coming up with quips for two years. The site wasn't ready until it had enough content. Then, about three weeks before anyone heard of COVID-19, it was ready and the plan to break it out was determined. Then the virus happened. The timing is right for the times.”
“Peaceful Thoughts” is an interactive website. Visitors are encouraged to send their own peaceful thoughts, photos and short videos.
“Main thing is the more time they spend at the site, the more time they're away from things that aren't as peaceful and that's what we want,” Riverman said.
