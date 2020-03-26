VIRGINIA — Lisa Kvas noticed something distressing as she scrolled through social media in early-to-mid-March.
“All you heard about was people hoarding toilet paper, people being very selfish,” she said. “There was such panic and pessimism.”
The principal of Marquette Catholic School in Virginia wondered what she could do about the hysteria regarding the Coronavirus outbreak.
She was becoming overwhelmed with how fear and panic was negatively impacting humanity.
There were also people doing kind and caring things, neighbors helping neighbors. But those weren’t the sort of stories she saw on her newsfeed.
Kvas then came across an account about renowned Spanish-American chef José Andrés, who had said on Twitter that he would close all his restaurants in the Washington, D.C., area, and transform some of them into community kitchens to offer lunches for those in need.
People needed to see more of those stories.
So, Kvas did something about it. In an effort to share the uplifting “nuggets” out there, she created “Love Thy Neighbor: Acts of Charity and Kindness Amidst Corona’s Craziness.”
She initially set it up as a Facebook page, but then turned it into a private Facebook group. She has since opened it up as a public group so people can share the encouraging stories to their own timelines.
The group has more than 500 members so far.
The story of the famous chef’s charitable actions was Kvas’ first official post.
Kvas’ description of the group reads: “As the Iron Range (and northeast Minnesota) braces itself for the impending Coronavirus COVID-19 in our community, beautiful stories and witnessed acts of kindness and charity seem to be brewing everywhere. While the world can sometimes feel cruel and divisive, these stories remind us of the goodness and kindness that exists and inspires us to do more and be more than we maybe thought we could.
“I invite you to share your stories here — all the positive ones that will fuel our souls to love and care for those around us over these next challenging weeks, maybe months.”
Social media “can do great things” when it connects people in constructive ways, Kvas said, adding that she has been moved by the “beautiful” stories people have been posting about acts of great kindness taking place locally and even globally.
There’s a post on Love Thy Neighbor about neighborhoods across the world placing teddy bears and stuffed animals in the windows of their homes to create scavenger hunts for children home from school. The youngsters are sometimes dressing in safari outfits and toting binoculars as they search for the critters.
There’s a post about Breitung Police Chief Dan Nylund, who is delivering groceries to the doors of residents in Tower/Soudan who are older or worried about leaving their homes.
There’s a post filled with photos taken by staff at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, showing seniors quarantined at the assisted living facility holding dry erase boards containing messages for family members. One reads: “During this time when we can’t see each other, I want you to know … We love you! We are doing okay! Everything is being taken care of!”
The heartwarming stories continue from there, such as one about an American family packing and distributing care packages for truckers working hard to keep supply lines open; others about local residents sewing masks; schools and restaurants feeding children during closures; regional companies switching gears to manufacture needed protective supplies; neighbors helping each other in creative and loving ways.
Kvas said one of her favorites is one of the first posts a member shared with the group. It tells the story of a local neighbor whose simple act of kindness so touched another family in Midway-Virginia.
The neighbor left toilet paper and a pizza on the other neighbor’s deck, along with a note: “If you guys need anything at all please let me know. I’m right next door and I can get by on very little. Stay happy and enjoy this with the family.”
Kvas said she has witnessed so much “faith” on the group page. “Not just religious faith,” she said. “Faith in humanity.”
The group is a place for people to “go find the light” amid current uncertain times. “People become paralyzed from panic and the unknown.” But “making a positive difference and standing up” mobilizes people, she said.
Kvas said she hopes the group will “inspire people to look at what small acts they can do” to help others.
Since starting the group, Kvas has “noticed a change” among the community and on social media. There are now more stories of kindness than of negativity.
“I hope people continue to be inspired and to reach out,” she said. “I hope people don’t lose the faith and continue to serve and love each other.”
