Local artists didn't waste any time making use of the Lyric Center for the Arts gallery as a painting group got to work during Wednesday's open house.

The Lyric Center for the Arts is committed to the well-being of our community. After monitoring the information from Governor Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health we have come to the unfortunate decision that all public activity at the Lyric Center for the Arts will be suspended until further notice. Small Parts Players, Northern Stage Works and the Lyric House Concert Series have been suspended and performances cancelled or rescheduled. The First Stage Gallery will be closed at least until March 27, and all scheduled activities, rentals and performances at the Lyric Center are suspended until further notice in order to keep our artists and community safe from transmission of Covid-19. Please email lyriccenterforthearts@gmail.com for more information.

We encourage everyone to continue to find ways to be creative and keep arts in your life and health care methodology. Also, find ways to keep artists and other independently employed people at the forefront of efforts of support in these uncertain times. It really makes a difference to keep our vulnerable community members safe and supported.

